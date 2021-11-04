REVIEW: EBOS Back To The 5 6 7 8

A RETRO musical production razzle dazzles audiences with powerhouse vocals, high-energy and a fierce take on the Cell Block Tango.

The East Berkshire Operatic Society (EBOS), presents its show, Back To The 5 6 7 8, at South Hill Park’s Wilde Theatre until Saturday, November 6.

The community theatre company, based at Pinewood Theatre, Wokingham, whisks audiences back to the 80’s with some iconic hits.

And individuals will be treated to songs from musicals including Chicago, 42nd Street, Annie, The Book of Mormon and more.

EBOS performers begin with a toe-tapping ensemble track from 42nd Street, Auditioning Number.

Demonstrating their impressive tap skills, the cast start off with a strong stage presence.

All the ensemble numbers feature slick harmonies and the choreography is well put together.

Credit goes to Austin and Sian Marshall, who represent an over-competitive couple in their rendition of Anything You Can Do, originally from Annie Get Your Gun.

And a special mention goes to Emily Burton, whose lead vocals in Chicago’s All That Jazz took the song to another level.

Her confidence shone throughout the whole production, especially in her duet towards the end of the show with Laura Thain, who also demonstrated a strong set of vocals.

Although the show was put together as a blend of songs due to the pandemic, it would have been refreshing to have the numbers following a bit more of a storyline.

Just a few lines of dialogue between each number would have created a more logical structure to the production.

That being said, the choice of songs had audience members singing along as they were leaving the theatre.

Overall, EBOS performers showcase their talent through fun, eye-catching costumes and lots of charisma.

Don’t miss your chance to see Back To The 5 6 7 8 at the Wilde Theatre.

The Saturday matinee show starts at 2.30pm and evening performances begin at 7.45pm.

Tickets cost £21 for adults and £19 for the Saturday matinee show.

For more details, or to book tickets, call the box office on 01344 484123, or log on to: southhillpark.org.uk