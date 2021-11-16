REVIEW: @HOME at South Hill Park

A CAPTIVATING new production explores the implications on society through the world of contemporary dance.

Directed and choreographed by Didy Veldman, @HOME explores the idea of being stuck inside and, while there is a literal house setting on stage, the dance itself has much more meaning to it.

The talented cast of dancers include Theo Arran, Oliver Chapman, Hannah Ekholm, Melody Tamiz and Nicholas Tredrea.

Each individual absorbs the audience into their own unique story, taking them on their emotional journey to find out what and where home is for them.

Arran and Chapman perform a memorable section which shows careful attention to their interlocking movements and unity.

Chapman swoons to the floor, completely oblivious of Tamiz’s support who places the mattress underneath him to break his fall.

The pairs fluidity show Chapman’s trust towards Tamiz, which seems to be an important factor in contemporary dance as a whole.

Composer Sabio Janiak’s original score has a real mix of disjointed melodies as well as more smooth, underlying tones, which coincide with Veldman’s exquisite choreography.

Speech was incorporated a couple of times into the piece and those moments weren’t necessarily needed.

These included dialogue from an estate agent on flat rentals and a reflection on identity, which brought the level of performance down slightly.

Perhaps the spoken words could have been used as a pre-recorded voice-over so it didn’t distract from the skilful choreography on stage.

Ekholm and Tredea’s duet seemed to portray the love and the struggles of a couple living together under one roof.

Their strong partner work blended together perfectly demonstrating elements of closeness and escapism.

By the end of the number they swap clothes, Ekholm wearing Tredea’s waistcoat and him wearing her dress, showing they’re incidentally connected to one another.

Although the set is fairly minimalist, with table, chairs, a mattress and a plant pot, each dancer embodies the props to their full capacity, particularly in the group sequences.

For details or future shows, log on to: humanoove.org