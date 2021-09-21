REVIEW: No Naughty Bits at Shinfield Players Theatre

THE CREATORS of Monty Python are frustrated to see their script has been tampered with, but will they be able to save it and restore the naughty bits?

Steve Thompson’s play, No Naughty Bits, follows Michael Palin and Terry Gilliam in 1975 on their journey to question the US network ABC and it’s reasoning for editing their work.

And amateur dramatics society Shinfield Players have taken on the challenge of executing this play well.

The farce explores comedy, censorship and hinted at misunderstanding in the Anglo-American relationship.

The first half of the show sees a reluctant Michael Palin (Adam Wells), and a more explosive Terry Gilliam (Neil Padgen), be convinced by US publicist Nancy Lewis-Jones (Debora Rochfort) to visit broadcaster ABC to get them to put their naughty scenes back in the script.

Leading to an uproar of disagreements, the network’s answer to the pair’s interrogation seems to be: money.

Somehow, the comedy twosome find themselves in a court case about freedom or expression and protection of artistic integrity.

Michael Huxtable, playing the role of Judge Morris Lasker, does a sterling job of controlling the courtroom in a laid back manner.

Thompson shows that it is Palin who makes the best case by admitting that the fourth series, without John Cleese, was a stinker.

Director Matthew Chishick’s production gathers momentum in exactly the same way as Thompson’s play.

And each actor brings a great sense of energy to the stage, particularly Caroline White in her role as ABC’s employee, Lee Franklin.

Credit also goes to Neil Padgen for his portrayal of Gilliam’s volatile behaviour, which complements Adam Well’s more apprehensive approach to the situation.

Overall, No Naughty Bits is an entertaining watch with so many elements of fun and laughter.

Adults tickets cost £12, concessions are £11 and it’s £6 for children.

Performances run from Wednesday, September 22 until Saturday, September 25.

For more information, or to book, log on to: shinfieldplayers.org.uk

{{{gallery:”92430″}}}