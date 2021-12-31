Review of 2021: Binfield FC’s Wembley heroics and a season of change for Sumas

BINFIELD FC enjoyed a remarkable year with the undeniable highlight being their magnificent journey in the FA Vase.

The Moles had the mother of all cup runs which saw them reach the promised land of a final contested at Wembley Stadium.

Carl Withers and Jamie McClurg’s team booked their place at the home of English football in the most dramatic of circumstances with several penalty shootout victories.

Despite covid restrictions being in place, both teams, Warrington Rylands and Binfield, were able to take a maximum of 2,000 to celebrate the occasion, which was also broadcast live on BT Sport.

The match was a contest befitting of a final which saw Warrington come out on top with a 3-2 win to take the trophy.

The Moles have gone from strength to strength since their day at Wembley and are currently in eighth place in the Isthmian South Central having been promoted to step four football at the beginning of the season.

It has been a season of change at WOKINGHAM & EMMBROOK after long term managers Dan Bateman and Matt Eggleston departed at the start of the campaign.

The management duo had led the club to a successful period which culminated in their promotion to step five where they now compete in the Combined Counties Premier North.

Eliot Whitehouse took over the reins at Lowther Road in what has been a transitional season so far for the club.

The Sumas are currently one place off the bottom of the table in a challenging first half of the season, which also saw them lose club captain Jake White for the remainder of the season after a serious injury.

EVERSLEY & CALIFORNIA have had a superb first half of the campaign in the Combined Counties Division One.

Their tremendous recent form has seen them climb up to fourth in the table where they now have a shot of promotion if they can maintain their purple patch.

WOODLEY UNITED are beginning to find their feet under manager Christian Parker in the same division.

After a turbulent start to the season, the Kestrels ended the year with an away win which put them up to 16th.

WOODLEY UNITED LADIES have had a tricky start to the season in the Southern Region Women’s Premier Division.

They are at the foot of the table with one win from 10 matches.

TILEHURST PANTHERS have had a tremendous run in the Thames Valley Women’s Division One. After 10 matches, they sit in second place with six wins.

CAVERSHAM UNITED are in sixth on nine points, while WARGRAVE are just two points behind in seventh.

S4K BERKS COUNTY sits proudly at the top of the tree in the Thames Valley Women’s Division 3S.

A colossal effort has seen them win nine of their 10 opening matches.

CAVERSHAM AFC are going strongly in fourth place with 14 points, while EVERSLEY & CALIFORNIA RESERVES are in eighth and WARGRAVE DEVELOPMENT are ninth.