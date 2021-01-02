REVIEW OF THE YEAR 2020: August 2020 – The big reopen as life feels more normal

August was the month that life started to return to new normal. With pubs and restaurants taking part in Eat Out To Help Out, leisure centres and gyms open again and good weather, there were reasons to be cheerful.

Jon Levene, the general manager of Sindlesham-based The Walter Arms said that thanks to Eat Out to Help Out, the pub had seen a huge rise in bookings, with the specials being popular.

A similar story was told by Angelo Caloro, the owner of Ruchetta in Wokingham’s Rose Street.

Joining the list of reopening venues were libraries. Just two to start with: Wokingham and Woodley, and with limited hours. Books touched but not checked out had to be quarantined for three days to ensure safety. Throughout lockdown, the libraries have offered digital services for people and continue to do so.

Showcase Cinema de Lux Reading’s general manager, Jay Khan and his team are looking forward to welcoming movielovers to an exclusive private screening on Sunday, August 16

To celebrate the reopening of cinemas, we were able to offer readers the chance to win a private screening at the Showcase Cinema De Lux in Winnersh, complete with snacks.

Cllr Parry Batth and Cllr Malcolm Richards inspect the gym equipment at the Bulmershe Leisure Centre official opening in August. Picture: Stewart Turkington

It was a happy day when Bulmershe Leisure Centre was finally allowed to open. It had been delayed due to the initial lockdown in March, but could now welcome residents ready to use its new pool, gym and badminton courts.

Plans to force outdoor trainers to pay £1,500 for a permit to use council parks for group sessions were announced, and then withdrawn within days.

On the Thursday, Cllr Parry Batth said that the permits gave trainers and coaches a different option of venue for the clients. But on Saturday, Cllr John Kaiser said: “It is suspended, and will be cancelled on Monday”, and he blamed Covid-19 for the council taking the eye off the ball.

As schools prepared to reopen to pupils in September, we reported on concerns that it wasn’t yet safe for them to reopen. Parent group Brutus (Boycott Return To Unsafe Schools) wanted lessons to continue at home, however, Labour councillor Andy Croy said that “we have a moral duty to get kids back to school” as well as keeping them safe, and Cllr UllaKarin Clark, executive member for children’s services, commended school staff for their mammoth effort in preparing for the new term.

The lack of exams, and lockdown, meant that A-level and GCSE reporting was muted this year: unlike our usual practice of visiting different schools, taking photos of jumping children, we instead worked from home and welcomed photos sent to us from the various schools across the borough.

Even then, the results were changed days later after the Government’s algorithm went wonky, giving lower grades than predicted for many.

Cllr Tony Lack, Wokingham Town Mayor, declares Mumbai Wokingham open Picture: Phil Creighton

In a boost for Wokingham town centre, M&Co announced it would retain its presence in the town, while a new Indian takeaway open in Peach Street. Mumbai Wokingham attracted huge crowds for its opening event, which included a free lunch of Indian street food.

Georgina Hustler who plans to open a Christmas Shop in the former Wallis store in Wokingham.

Georgina Hustler, who runs Maison Rustic and Antique Rose, announced she was taking over the former Wallis shop in Bush Walk to create a Christmas store, selling high quality decorations and gift ideas.

Sadly petty vandalism returned to Wokingham town centre, with trees uprooted and gates damaged in Howard Palmer Gardens, plants taken from Elms Field. Members of the Great Langborough Residents Association and Wokingham Town councillors came to the rescue, but a search was on for witnesses to come forward.

Orson saw the rubbish in his local park and went home to buy a litter picker Picture: Vickie Lewis

Elsewhere, eight-year-old Orson Lewis showed the grown-ups how to do it, by launching a litter picking scheme. Armed with the right gadgets, it took him just an hour to fill one blue bag with litter including empty drink cans and miniature wine bottles.

Frank Browne (centre) canvassing with Sir John Redwood and a Conservative activist

Tributes were paid to former Wokingham Borough Council leader Frank Browne.

He became opposition leader in 2000, and led the Conservatives to victory in 2002. Away from the council, he helped campaign for Barack Obama in the US presidential elections.

Former prime minister Theresa May said: “Frank was not only a good friend, but a dedicated public servant and an effective council leader. We campaigned together in many elections and campaigns.”

Hundreds of bikers gathered in St Crispin’s School to take part in a special ride-by. They wanted to support three-year-old Lewie, who was diagnosed with leukaemia during lockdown. The surprise event for the bike-loving lad put a massive smile on his face.

Those taking part included a Mod club and a group of bikers from Cheltenham.

Looking ahead to 2021, Wargrave Festival announced that its theme would be the Summer of Love and run over 19 days from June 9 through to Sunday, June 27.

The Black Lives Matter Protest in Wokingham earlier this year.

The month ended with a seasonally chilly Black Lives Matter event, attended by residents and councillors including leader John Halsall, making good his promise to listen, learn and work to make the borough as equal as possible. A range of speakers shared their experiences of racism and spoke of the importance of stamping it out.

The event concluded with people being asked to take a knee in symbolic support for the movement’s commitment to racial justice.