REVIEW OF THE YEAR 2020: September – ‘There will be 10,000 Covid-19 cases a day this autumn’

As pupils returned to school for the first time since the March lockdown, Professor Ben Cowling predicted that the UK would see a tough autumn with 10,000 new coronavirus cases every day.

Cases had been rising in early September, with 2,988 recorded on one Sunday, the highest figure since May.

Professor Cowling told us that he expected pubs and bar to be closed again as indoor areas was where the virus was more susceptible to be transmitted. He also said that once a vaccine had been made available, “we should start to see life gradually getting back to normal, although it may take years before we are back to 2019 normal”.

The Royal Berkshire Hospital said that it was ready for any second wave, having ample stocks PPE, and had learnt a lot from the experience in March. They urged people who had coronavirus symptoms not to come to the hospital, but to call 111 instead. However, people who had outpatients appointments should turn up as normal.

Wokingham Citizens Advice said it too was ready for what was coming, reaffirming its support for the One Front Door scheme, as the Government reintroduced a work from home requirement, hospitality staff had to wear a face covering and the venues had to close at 10pm. Weddings were allowed to go ahead but attendance limited to 15 guests, and there was a ban for indoor sports featuring six people or more. The rules were expected to be in place for six months.

To help the borough cope, the council announced that it was planning to purchase its own Covid-19 tests so it was ready for every eventuality – at the time there had been a lack of capacity in the Government’s own tests. They would be used for care home staff and not on councillors.

Picture: Emmbrook School

Seeing double was our headline for the Emmbrook School: its new year seven cohort features 10 sets of twins, while a story about Holme Grange School’s new farm animals was titled ‘You have goat to be kidding me’.

Although the Eat Out to Help Out scheme had ended, some restaurants decided to dig into their own pockets to keep it going.

They included The Tamarind Tree in Peach Street, the Lord Raglan Pub, Rossini’s and Sultan Balti Palace.

We revealed that the average saving made by Wokingham residents during the scheme was £5.89 – and across the country, more than 100 million meals were eaten, 39,000 of these were in the borough, while 90,000 were in neighbouring Reading East.

Sadly, more events were cancelled. Reading Toy Run, which sees around 2,500 bikers dress up and donate toys to Barnardo’s was replaced with a dump, while Woodley and Earley Lions announced that it couldn’t make plans for its annual fireworks display in Sol Joel Park over fears that social distancing would be impossible at the big outdoor event.

Sue Ryder Duchess of Kent Hospice announced that it was to close its base at Wokingham Hospital, three years after receiving a £200,000 donation from Wokingham District Cancer Care Trust.

Although coronavirus had seen its services on hold, the charity said that attendee numbers had been dwindling for some time, and it would maintain its presence in Reading and Newbury instead.

The new homes will have electric car charging points installed in a bid to tackle carbon emissions when occupied Picture: WBC

Plans to rebuild parts of Gorse Ride in Finchampstead were revealed. The regeneration would create 249 homes, 71 more than currently present, and include landscaping such as a pond, and green spaces. Electric car charging points would also be included.

The size of road signs in Arborfield Court caught the ire of residents. Christiaan Munro said that he felt they were too big and would encourage people to come from all four corners of the country. “It feels like driving through Bracknell,” he warned.

Tributes were paid to Helen Power, a Lib Dem councillor for Evendons, who had the rare cancer of the unknown primary. Prior to her diagnosis, she had been healthy, fit and well. Initially given months to live after the 2018 diagnosis, she said that she had treasured the extra months she had enjoyed.

Lib Dem leader Cllr Lindsay Ferris said he was “always passionate about supporting the local community and residents”.

Wokingham resident Simon Suresh organised a celebration of Malaysia for his neighbours, organising a socially distanced party, serving traditional dishes from his home nation.

“It was amazing, just wonderful,” he said of the event and the turn-out. “We found neighbours meeting each other for the first time in months,” he said.

Kara Van Park with Jeff Speed and landlady Hattie Gutzman

The Hope & Anchor held a fundraising event for the Forbury Three, welcoming music from bands including Flick and Stuart Hutton, and a drag artiste, Kara Van Park. The event took place in its beer garden, making it Covid-safe for guests.

And there was more fundraising from the Wokingham Walk, one of the few events to be able to take place this year, as it was outdoors.

There were three routes: five-, 10- and 15-miles, and the glorious September weather made it a great day out. All being well, next year’s event will take place in May.

A popular bird sanctuary said it was looking for a new home after it was given notice. Feathers & Fur, which has operated out of Ladds Garden Centre for 11 years was asked to move out, along with other business based there, after new owners came on board.

Plans were announced for festive shows at Shouth Hill Park and the return of theatre to Windsor – Martin Shaw and Jenny Seagrove appeared in Love Letters in October, the first of a number of two-handers in the run-up to a socially distanced Cinderella pantomime. It was a step forward for the arts, which had been mothballed since March.