REVIEW OF THE YEAR: November 2020 – Lockdown returns, but schools stay open

A second national lockdown was announced, although it was very different to the first. Unlike March, schools remained open, and non-essential retailers were allowed to offer click and collect services.

The lockdown would last until the end of the month, but Professor Ben Cowling warned that this short time wouldn’t be enough.

“I am not sure if the lockdown would be extended to include Christmas, but I would expect social distancing measures will be in place for much of this winter,” he said and was, once again, correct in his predictions, adding that the vaccines in preparation would be light at the end of the tunnel.

Sadly, more than 90 people at Shinfield View Care Home tested positive for Covid-19, and there were five deaths. Almost two-thirds of residents were infected. The company’s CEO, Andrew Winstanley, said that the team was completely devastated by the outbreak. “Our love and prayers are with the families of those who have passed as well as those family members still fighting the virus,” he said.

To allow students at the University of Reading to return home for Christmas, it was announced that a testing site will be set up.

Thames Valley Police fined a homeowner £30,000 for holding a party within the Reading area. Fifty people were in attendance and each of the three residents were handed £10,000 fines for the breach of Coronavirus rules.

“There is no place for poverty in the borough,” was the pledge of Wokingham Borough Council leader John Halsall, who said that even one person or child not having fair and equal opportunity in the borough was one too many, and promised that the council would launch an anti-poverty strategy to ensure it could keep to its word.

Picture; Wokingham Foodbank

The Countess of Wessex gave a hand at Wokingham Foodbank, packing parcels with donated items and the Salvation Army announced that it would offer free hot lunches every day from its Wokingham base for the borough’s vulnerable residents.

Christmas appeals were launched to help the borough’s less privileged residents. First Days Children’s Charity had stockings to fill, and The Cowshed hoped to help 1,000 children. Yeldall Manor in Hare Hatch appealed for gifts to give to the men who are in residence, and The Giving Tree returned in a new format.

To ensure it was Covid-safe, people were asked to donate gift vouchers rather than toys. That way the charities involved in the appeal could buy the gifts and store them securely before handing them out before Christmas Day.

The month ended with an in depth look at the work that pharmaceutical company Sanofi is doing to create not one but two covid vaccines. Working in conjunction with its peers, the firm, which has its UK base in Earley, is optimistic that its researches are moving in the right direction.

Jake Morrison, chief executive of Citizens Advice Wokingham is celebrating two years in his role

The hard work by Citizens Advice chief executive Jake Morrison was rewarded by his peers. He had been instrumental in organising the One Front Door scheme back in March, and was awarded the charity’s Excellence in Leadership at its annual conference.

Remembrance at home – that was the request from the Royal British Legion for this year. The annual Poppy Appeal would go ahead, but with social distancing measures and limited venues taking part. Church services were streamed online and big events, such as the civic parade from Wokingham town hall to All Saints Church, and the Twyford Scout parade, were cancelled. A small gathering took place at Arborfield Cross to allow wreaths to be laid and villagers did attend – keeping their distance.

Also staying at home was the Wokingham Living Advent Calendar: instead of a nightly activity at a town centre shop or bar, it would broadcast highlights from previous years so people could countdown to Christmas from the comfort of their living room.

A plan to convert the former Marks & Spencer store in Peach Street into a gym, three shops and office space was announced by Wokingham Borough Council, dashing any hopes that the retailer would return to the town.

The gym will be operated by a national chain, yet to be named, and an objection was lodged by eActiv, which had taken over from Curves and opened up in Peach Place.

A new owner for The Courtyard restaurant in Wokingham’s town Hall was announced. The previous incarnation had closed during the first lockdown. When it reopens, it will become RYND, and a taste of Hollywood is promised.

Five Guys, a burger chain, launched a planning application to build a drive-through restaurant in the Showcase Cinema car park in Winnersh.

Blueberry Toys opened in Denmark Street. The owners, Sally Brown and her husband, with some of the toys.

Sally and Rob Brown opened Blueberry Toys in Wokingham’s Denmark Street, in a bid to help parents find some great items for children. Launching in lockdown, they offered a click and collect service.

Youngsters across the borough tuned into the first Youth Climate Conference, with speakers from groups such as Oxfam sharing tips and inspiration to help tackle the climate emergency. Sessions were recorded so they could be used for lessons over the coming months.

From left: Adrian Hansel, Charlie Kristensen, Jacqueline Hughes at Auburn Jam Music preparing for the launch of the youngster’s new single

And 10-year-old Charlie Kristensen took his anti-bullying campaign to the hit parade, with the launch of his single You Will Be Found, recorded with the support of West End stars including Wendi Peters, Matthew Croke and cast members from Wicked, Hamilton and Annie. Charlie said that the theatre was where his tribe was to be found and the single will be sold to raise funds for The Diana Award.

Pupils from The Holt School revealed they were fundraising to build a mosaic in honour of James Furlong. Originally, they’d hope to raise £3,000 but smashed that within 24 hours. They raised more than £10,000 in the end, meaning they can plan for something special to remember the much-loved teacher.

Picture: Tom Neill

To help children get their festive wish lists to Santa, Circus Scene organised a video call with the big man himself. “We’re very fortunate to know Santa personally,” Cathy Valentine promised us.