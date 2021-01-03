REVIEW OF THE YEAR: October 2020 – Cancellations, cancellations, cancellations

The Wokingham Paper was renamed Wokingham.Today from its first issue in October.

The change came about to match our website which, like most local news outlets this year, has seen record growth as people turn to us for accurate and reliable information about the coronavirus.

Never let it be said that we don’t bring you the big exclusives: we revealed that the new recycling sacks that will replace the black boxes will be green in colour, and that households would receive two. They have a larger capacity so residents will not only be able to keep their waste dry, but they can recycle more of it too.

We also revealed that KFC was planning a branch in the borough: but it would be in Lower Earley rather than Wokingham town. The company applied for planning permission to open in Chalfont Square, next to a new Costa coffee and just around the corner from McDonald’s.

The number of people who had coronavirus was increasing, but slowly. At the beginning of October, there were 40 positive tests per 100,000 people, below the then-England average of 55. By the end of the month, there were fears that the borough would be placed into Tier 2 restrictions – there had been 171 positives tests in one week, and increase of 53 on the previous week.

Coronavirus had had a massive effect on the council’s finances.

A meeting of the executive committee, held online, saw councillors learn that the reserves had dropped by £7 million. The council has since said it is confident that it can make up this shortfall when it presents its budget in the spring.

Another cancellation of Christmas was announced: Woodley town centre’s usual programme of carols and Christmas lights switch-on followed by the Winter extravaganza was halted. A virtual ceremony was planned instead and a fundraising day for local charities was mooted for the last Saturday in November.

Leona Knight is hosting an outdoor extravaganza on Friday and Saturday Picture: Andrew Batt

As the month went on, residents were asked not to take part in Trick or Treat activities over Hallowe’en, much to the delight of dentists, as it couldn’t be guaranteed that sweets could be handed out without passing on Covid-19.

The first round of grants were announced for arts organisations, with South Hill Park, the new Reading Rep theatre and Reading Arts all benefiting. Also receiving support was Imagine Theatre, who produce The Hexagon’s annual pantomime, and the Museum of English Rural Life.

To help residents who wanted to donate to the foodbank, Tesco community champion Louise Jedras placed tickets on the supermarket’s shelves next to items that were on the charity’s shopping list. The simple idea proved very effective, seeing donations soar, as demand for the foodbanks increased.

Over half-term, residents, restaurants, and cafes stepped in to help where the government had failed: providing meals to families who relied on free school meals during term-time. Three of the borough’s MPs – James Sunderland, Sir John Redwood and Theresa May – all voted against the proposals when raised in Parliament.

And First Days Children’s Charity appealed for winter coats to help keep struggling families warm this winter.

Thames Valley Police launched a major operation in Crowthorne and Sandhurst over fears of knife crime.

The force enacted its Section 60 powers to allow it to stop and search people, and said that over one weekend they carried out spot checks on nearly 100 youngsters following several weekends of violence, which they said included organised fights where weapons had been used.

A NYC Taxi on fire in New York City, USA. Picture by Phil Penman

A former Wokingham Times photographer, Phil Penman, revealed that he was exhibiting some of his work, featuring street scenes in New York, at Harrods in London, and that he owed his career to the borough.

“Treat everyone in the manner you would want to be treated yourself,” he said. “I was introduced to all walks of life and everyone had a story to tell.”

Bishop Olivia with her new electric car Picture: Steven Buckley/Diocese of Oxford

The Bishop of Reading, the Rt Revd Olivia Graham, announced she had switched to an electric car in a bid to help the Diocese of Oxford reduce its carbon emissions. She said her new set of wheels was lovely and “surprisingly zippy”.

Weeks after launching a search for a new home, Sadie Shepherd said that Feathers and Fur would be moving to Warfield’s Moss End Garden Centre. The new site had enough space for the birds of prey to enjoy flying around in safety, while also enable the site to expand.

And there was a move mooted for the Royal Berkshire Hospital. It’s nothing more than an idea right now, but with the Government pledging funds to rebuild the Victorian healthcare centre, and Shinfield is one possible solution, as it is close to the M4.

(From left) Jenny Beilby, regional director at Failthful and Gould, Richard van Emmerik, director at Pellikaan Construction Ltd, Gert-Jan Peters, director at Pellikaan Construction Ltd, Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure at WBC, Cllr Charlotte Haitham Taylor, executive member for regeneration at WBC and Beverley Thompson, sport and leisure managerat WBC Picture: Stewart Turkington

Building work continued for the new Carnival Pool complex. During lockdown the old pool had been demolished and removed. In October, Cllr Charlotte Haitham-Taylor, the executive member for regeneration, led the groundbreaking for the new site, which will also house the library and a concert hall.

Phil’s Good Food is one of Wokingham’s newer independent stores which is offering click and collect during lockdown. Picture: Jess Warren

There was a clutch of new openings: A new grocery shop opened in Wokingham’s town centre thanks to Phil’s Good Food, offering eco-friendly treats, fresh food and a friendly face. We also announced plans for Chalk, a new restaurant, to open in the former Prezzo restaurant. In Twyford, Woksta brought oodles of noodles to villagers looking for a pan-Asian treat.

Eleanor Smith on her first trip out since February

And a resident of Sunrise of Sonning care home enjoyed her first day out since March – Eleanor Smith was taken to McDonald’s so she could enjoy her first drive-through meal.

Her choice? A hash brown.