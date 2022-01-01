Review of Wokingham’s year: August 2021

‘AGGRESSIVE’ grass was blamed for below standard grass cutting across the borough. Contractors Tivoli said that work had been thwarted by the grasses growing an an unprecendeted rate. Spencer Rock, from the firm, said it was “around 60% more aggressive than last year. The flush experienced in late May and early June is the most extensive we’ve seen in 20 years”.

Labour shortages were also blamed for the problems and Mr Rock apologised for the uncut verges and playing fields that could be seen across the borough.

Growth was welcomed at Grays Farm as its pick-your-own service was able to resume. Owner Peter Gray said that the farm was an enjoyable outing for families, taking a couple of hours in the sun, while ensuring they came away with “first class fruit and vegetables to eat for their dinner”.

He added: “There’s no food miles and no question about where the food came from.”

Covid rates in the borough were now reaching more than 240 people per 100,000. It was with this in mind that Cllr Charles Margetts, the executive member for health, warned that a third jab could be needed, and preparations were being made.

There was one side to lockdown that shouldn’t really be a surprise: Wokingham and neighbouring Reading had seen a boom time for new births, with December 2020 and January 2021 being the peak months for births, roughly nine months after the first lockdown was announced.

Community groups across the borough spent part of August preparing for the arrivals of Afghan refugees following US troops’ withdrawal and the return of the Taliban as rulers. Council leader John Halsall urged people to donate to foodbanks and clothing charities so they had enough to help people as they came to the borough.

“Like many other local authorities, we want to do everything we can to help individuals seeking refugee in the UK, ensuring they feel safe and supported,” he said.

Outdoor events continued to be popular, with an estimated 3,000 people flocking to a fun day in Cantley Park in aid of Saving Abandoned Fly-Grazing Equines (SAFE) – not bad considering it took place in some torrential downpours. We featured a very British picture of people queuing for an ice cream from the van while it was tipping it down.

In political news, there was a bit of a disagreement over the status of Wokingham’s BAME (black and minority ethnic) forum. Resident Liz Mayers used a council meeting to ask why the forum had been suspended.

Council leader John Halsall said that council officers would engage with Ms Mayers and, in response to another question on the issue, said that the forum was awaiting an independent review which would be complete by the end of the year. Some of the work of the forum had been curtailed by the pandemic, and Cllr Halsall was determined that send the message out that council is “committed to engagement with the community where this is helpful to them. The forum has not been disbanded .. but paused.”

No wonder our headline to this report was ‘BAME forum not dead, just resting’.

A 90-year-old had a birthday to remember: he spent it up in the air with a hot air balloon ride across the borough, landing in Hurst where he lived for many years. Residents came out of their homes to wave at the family in the high-flying basket, and birthday bot Ronnie Franklin was thrilled. His daughter, Pauline, said: “It was like a fairy tale.”

A Twyford-based pie-shop helped a pre-school in the village by selling a special creation. The Rural Pie Co. donated 15% from the sale price of its Roast Chicken Pies to the Happy Hours Pre-School, helping out the venue which had struggled during lockdown as its usual fundraising activity had been curtailed by restrictions.

The ongoing problem with petrolheads holding late night meetings in Wokingham was again the front-page story, this time in our August 12 issue. Up to 100 motorists were thought to be gathering in the town centre late at night, revving engines outside people’s homes, taking over the Elms Field multi-storey car park, and making a lot of noise. Again, Thames Valley Police were aware and patrolling the area.

For the second year in a row, A-level and GCSE results were determined by schools. While pupils could collect results from schools in person, the usual celebrations were more muted and, due to the way in which grades had been tabulated, there are no league tables or overall results for each school.

Preparations for Wokingham Festival continued, with more than 40 artists planned for the three-day event over the August bank holiday.

Organiser Stan Hetherington said: “We only charge low prices for tickets, but we deliver stages much bigger than we should be able to because of our volunteers and the community spirit, which is also helped by the great support from Wokingham Borough Council.”

The annual Rewind 80s fetstival was held in the Wokingham-side of Henley and was a great success.

Also returning after a covid break was the Pinewood Miniature Railway, run by steam enthusiasts. The facility is popular with families and in 2019 attracted more than 5,000 people for rides around Pinewood on a specially devised track.

Wokingham Town Mayor Cllr Tony Lack opened a new sensory garden at The Acorn Centre, created by Wokingham In need, supported by groups including the borough council, Wokingham Town Council and Optalis.

A school bus service from Bohunt in Arborfield was axed by Reading Buses as it was deemed to be “not commercially viable” with it only transporting around 20 pupils at a time. Cllr Charles Margetts said the cancellation was a real problem that wouldn’t help congestion issues along the A327.

Plans for Swallow Meadow were paused by the developer asked for more time to gather more information for the scheme, which would see 42 homes and a Lidl built on the Lower Earley land.

A Wokingham town centre café and bakery won the Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Award for its cakes. Blue Orchard Bakery, based in Peach Place, was delighted to have won the honour. Owner Elena Jenkins said she was so happy and praised her staff. “They’re all amazing,” she said. “They always go out of their way to give such good customer service.”

Wokingham borough Council was awarded £250,000 towards its new smart traffic lights aimed at reducing congestion on the roads. Grant Shapps MP said: “This vital funding will cut journey times, reduce emissions and keep the UK at the forefront of technological developments in road maintenance.”

Another form of transport was in the news in August, as Sir John Redwood helped residents on Gipsy Lane tackle noise complaints from the Smiths Level Crossing. Trains were tooting and shining bright lights as they passed each other at the crossing, and Sir John called on Network Rail to reduce the speed limit at this section of track.

The company told us: “We will continue to work to balance the impact of noise … and glare from the crossing lights to make the crossing as safe as possible for the public.”

Labour councillor Carl Doran quit the party over his frustrations with the national party’s leadership. He was concerned over its “anti-democratic decisions”.

“I am a democratic socialist and I will remain a democratic socialist,” he said. “It has become very difficult to remain in the party when your leadership and your team clearly does not have a working relationship with either of these concepts.”

He now sits as an independent and will stand down when his term of office ends in May.