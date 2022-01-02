Review of Wokingham’s year: December 2021

A BYELECTION called for Wescot East saw the Lib Dems take the seat and win overall control of Wokingham Town Council in the process. The success saw its leader, Cllr Imogen Shepherd-Dubey reflect on the “long journey” to see the party take control of the council and, she added, it could be a sign of things to come in next year’s borough elections.

When she was elected to the council in 2015, she was the only Lib Dem. Since then, the electorate has shifted the balance of power.

A vigil was held outside Wokingham Borough Council’s Shute End offices ahead of an executive meeting to raise awareness of public feeling relating to the White Ribbon movement. Around 50 people came together for the protest, among them Cllr David Hare who proposed the motion brought to the council meeting earlier in November. “Men have got to tell other men how wrong the violence against women is,” he said. “This is an issue that needs tackling now.”

Council leader John Halsall said: “We fully support the principles and messages conveyed by the White Ribbon movement. We are committed to creating a community where everybody is safe … and a safe community for all.”

Wokingham Foodbank announced it was moving to Winnersh, in a space off Reading Road. It needed to move to a larger space to meet demand. It will continue to offer foodbank collections from its Wokingham town centre base until February, before switching to Waterford House in Erftstadt Court, ensuring that people can still access help from Wokingham town centre.

Christmas came to Woodley with the return of its traditional events. First came the light switch-on, held on the last Saturday in November. The event included carol singing led by Woodley Concert Band, and refreshments served by Scouts and the Rotary Club. Then the winter extravaganza returned, with a new look. Now known as a winter fayre, the event was opened with speeches from MPs Theresa May and Matt Rodda, Wokingham borough mayor and Woodley Town Council leader Cllr Keith Baker, and the mayor of Woodley, Cllr Janet Sartorel.

Afterwards, Mrs May and Mr Rodda explored the many, many stalls with Mrs May coming away with some Christmas presents to give to her friends.

It was a busy time for Mrs May – she also switched on the Christmas lights in Twyford, joining people at Bell Corner to push the button. And as she did so, it started to snow. You couldn’t ask for a better start to the festive season.

Another festive tradition that returned was Wokingham Town Council’s annual Dressing the Christmas Tree ceremony. School children from across the borough made decorations that were placed onto the large Christmas tree next to Wokingham town hall, and presented them to the town mayor, Cllr Tony Lack, during an outdoor carol service.

And Wokingham’s Winter Carnival returned, seeing crowds flock to the town centre. An estimated 15,000 people came along and enjoyed the show, raising thousands for Wokingham’s charities in the process. The chairman of the organisers, Philip Mirfin, had to miss the event because he came down with covid.

Another street fayre was held in Crowthorne, with hundreds flocking to the High Street for an evening of fun and late-night shopping. Santa set up a socially distanced grotto in Jim Finnie Square, while the Revd Kevin Mills from Crowthorne Baptist Church led a short carol service for people to enjoy.

A similar event took place in Twyford.

The Reading Toy Run also had a successful return, with motorcyclists donating thousands of toys to Barnardo’s. Sean Stillman, a good friend of Ben Spiller who organised the event and passed away earlier in the year, said that Mr Spiller’s ashes were scattered as the toy run went along its route. Before the run started, 1,320 bikers and 300 pillion passengers all joined in a moment’s silence to remember him.

Mr Spiller said: “Ben was an ordinary bloke who founded something extraordinary.” We’re delighted the event is carrying on in his memory.

Panto season returned, with CBeebies megastar Justin Fletcher writing and starring in The Hexagon’s show Beauty and the Beast. Sadly due to covid, many of the usual tropes couldn’t take place, including the lack of young dancers, but audiences were still able to join in the behind yous and booing the baddies.

The biggest story of the year had to be one of imperfect timing.

Workmen came to Blackthorn Close off Culver Lane, lifted the cars up to paint double yellow lines, put the cars back and then a traffic warden came by and gave them all parking tickets. It was all coincidental, but our story went global.

The mix-up came about because no warning was given to the residents before the work was carried out, and the council has promised that as a result, it will make changes to the way it informs residents in future.

Sadly, covid rates continued to shoot up and up, first due to Delta and, as the month wore on, due to the Omicron variant. Wokingham now has the highest rate per 100,000 in the county, with cases climbing in school children.

Wokingham United Charities revealed that since April it had donated £43,000 in grants to provide essential items to families in need. This included 34 cookers and 13 fridge freezers, as well as microwaves, tumble dryers, beds and mattresses. Grants were made up to the value of £500.

One recipient, Sarah Lee, said she has fled domestic violence and have been left with nothing. With the help of Wokingham Citizens Advice, she received funding for a cooker. “I am so grateful. It means the world to me,” she said.

Wokingham’s Poppy Appeal revealed that it had raised a record-breaking sum for its 100th anniversary: Wokingham residents gave an astonishing £58,038.91. Organiser David Dunham received special recognition from the Royal British Legion for his amazing efforts, receiving a special Legion 100 pin – awarded to just 100 people – as a way of thanking him for his work. Mr Dunham said he had been involved in the appeal since he was a child. He’s now a little older, and was thrilled with Wokingham’s generosity.

Shinfield Studios ended the year by finally announcing who would be making movies at its new site: Disney. It’s very exciting.

There was good news for residents of Lower Earley, as the council’s planning committee rejected the Swallows Meadows proposals for a Lidl and 43 homes. Now, Earley Town Council leader Clive Jones said the land should be given to Wokingham Borough Council, protected as green space and rewilded, with new trees planted on the land to replace those that had been chopped down. However, the developer could lodge an appeal against the decision and have six months to do so.

A late-night driver had a bit of a kerfuffle, and managed to smash into the doors of Clarks shoe shop in Market Place. Police arrested a 21-year-old from Slough and appealed for CCTV footage to help their investigation.

Two refurbishments took place: Sultan Balti House has spent £100,000 revamping its premises, while Mike Cobb has taken over The Jolly Farmer in Hurst and given it a spruce up. A grand opening is planned in the new year.

We also reported on a visit of some petting animals to a Sindlesham care home. Residents of Lord Harris Court were delighted to welcome a visit from some cute alpacas, Truffle and George. The pictures put a smile on our faces.