Review of Wokingham’s year: October 2021

OCTOBER was an exciting month for us, as we revealed that Wokingham Today was to gain a sister title, Reading Today. The new newspaper launched on October 21, and has been a smash hit. We’re looking forward to seeing it grow in 2022.

Our first front page in October revealed that the borough council was planning a special festive market for the Cantley Park. The wonderland would include outdoor market huts selling food, drink and gifts, while there would be a synthetic ice rink serving up fun daily between noon and 8pm all the way through to January 7. Sadly, things didn’t quite go to plan and the event closed earlier than scheduled, but we hope that it will return in 2022, bigger and better than ever.

There was bad news for Twyford when council leader John Halsall announced that due to rising costs of building materials, plans to convert Polehampton Boys School into a library would have to be paused indefinitely. He told a meeting of Wokingham’s Executive committee that he was “bitterly disappointed” about the news, but the cut had to be made as a result of pressures on council finances in the wake pf the pandemic. “Projects that are unsupported, which means they don’t generate an income, we have to review,” he added.

Wokingham’s Citizens Advice was going mobile. The charity revealed it had received sponsorship, including from Wokingham Today, to buy a van that it converted into an office, allowing it to offer surgeries in car parks across the borough.

Chief executive Jake Morrison said: “This Mobile Advice Unit has a specially designed interior, with electricity, so that we can take our office out on wheels. We can park up in any location and support people who want our help.”

Maidenhead MP cut the ribbon to the new van at a special ceremony held in Waitrose in Twyford.

There was a shortage of petrol during October, thanks to panic buying. The shortage was caused by a lack of lorry drivers, blamed both on covid and Brexit, and large queues formed in petrol stations that had fuel, while others were dry for days. The knock-on effect was that charity Keep Mobile had to halt its services as a result. It usually carried out 50 ‘dial-a-ride’ journeys for older or vulnerable residents so they can access medical appointments, vaccinations and other healthcare services.

Fred Rule, a trustee of the charity, said: “We just put our services back in place because people have the confidence to go out, and it has knocked everybody for six.”

Another covid casualty was the borough’s green waste collections, which had to be paused for four weeks due to a driver shortage. The halt allowed crews to take outstanding leave so that services wouldn’t be affected over the festive and winter periods.

A new campaign was launched to try and save Woodley’s final link to its aircraft-building past. A planning application had been submitted to convert the Adwest site, off Headley Road East, into new industrial units. The plan would mean the demolition of the art deco building dating back to the 1930s and was once home to the Miles Martin Pen Company, the first factory in the UK to create biro pens.

Ward councillor Shirley Boyt said to the developers: “Listen to the residents. Go back to the site, look into it and come up with a proposal for saving this building for alternative use, and recognise its importance to the community.”

The leadership of Wokingham borough Lib Dems changed as Cllr Lindsay Ferris stepped down after five years in charge. His deputy, Cllr Clive Jones, was elected leader, while Cllr Stephen Conway became his deputy.

Bracknell MP James Sunderland paid a visit to the Gorse Ride redevelopment to see the standard of 46 finished homes in Arnett Avenue. Cllr John Kaiser, deputy leader of Wokingham Borough Council, said: “It’s a testament to the quality of what can be achieved by working with the community and investing in the great housing they need.”

Wokingham Children’s Book Festival returned with nine authors hosting a mixture of online and in-person events, giving young readers the chance to find out more about their favourite books and how they are made.

It was not the only special event that took place around the town hall. Chalk About It was a special mental health-themed event that saw people come together to create chalk artwork in Market Place, including a fetching image of a man with flowers coming out of his head. It is hoped the event will become an annual gathering.

The Twyford Together fun run returned, giving families a chance to get racing to raise funds for charity. The event included a series of stalls from Twyford-based businesses, groups and charities.

Covid rates continued to rise as the new term continued, reaching the highest levels ever seen in the borough. It meant schools saw a return of mask wearing in communal areas and classrooms to try and mitigate the spread. The situation was not helped by a lab returning incorrect results to PCR tests that had been taken at Mereoak Park and Ride.

Rogue Traders host proved that he had a heart of gold when he took on the Chasers in a celebrity version of Beat The Chasers. He did indeed beat the brainboxes, and won an amazing £75,000 for Reading-based homeless charity Launchpad.

There was good news for movie lovers: Shinfield Studios received permission to start building its 18 film stages at a planning meeting, although there were concerns over the amount of traffic the scheme would generate.

Work on the new Carnival Hub progressed, with a topping out ceremony taking place. Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure, said: “It is going to be a fantastic community facility and this is an exciting milestone in the project.”

The scheme includes 55 new homes, which will be built off-site and then installed in February.

As we revealed back in 2020, plans were being made to create a new Royal Berkshire Hospital by 2025. One possibility is to see the healthcare centre move to Shinfield.

The month closed with a bang, quite literally. A car crashed into the front window of Hunters estate agency in Peach Street. A staff member who usually sits by the front window had moved his desk that morning, saving his life.

The autumn Wokingham Walk, held for the first time, was a hit and raised more than £2,500 for charities. Not bad for the sake of a few blisters.

Siren Craft Brew launched its first pub, with a takeover of the George and Dragon in Swallowfield. The brewery retained the existing staff and owner Darron Ainley said: “It’s very different to (siren’s) tap yard” and the venture was “really exciting”.

“We want to make sure it’s the best beer we can put out,” he said.