Review of Wokingham’s year: September 2021

ONE of our biggest stories of the year broke in the first issue of September. Conservative councillors from other parts of the country were lobbying Wokingham councillors encouraging them to back plans to build 2,500 homes on greenbelt land between Ruscombe and Twyford. If the scheme ever saw the light of day, developers say it would include the moving of Twyford’s railway station and the creation of a new bypass.

The phone calls were condemned by politicians from every party in the borough, with council leader John Halsall formally objecting to the tactics. “It is entirely wrong, a district councillor should not behave in this way,” he said. Twyford Lib Dem councillor Stephen Conway said: “It’s so morally wrong, I would never dream of offering my services to developers for a fee.” Labour’s Cllr Rachel Burgess said she was not surprised by the lobbying.

Residents in Hurst were left shocked by a late-night hit and run driver who hit two cottages and then drove off, leaving a trail of destruction behind them. Thames Valley Police were quick to arrive on the scene but the rogue motorist had already fled from the scene.

The vaccination campaign continued with people getting a jab at Reading Festival, while doctors warned that they were receiving abuse from so-called anti-vaxxers, people who think covid is a hoax or have concerns about the nature of the covid vaccine.

The doctor who spoke to Wokingham Today was so concerned we couldn’t name him or his surgery, but he said that people who chose not to have the vaccine could be putting others in real danger: “I’ve seen people die from covid. I’ve lost colleagues. There are still people dying.”

The covid uplift to Universal Credit, worth £20, was coming to an end, and there were fears that some households would have to skip meals as a result. More than 6,500 households in the borough receive the benefit and Annette Medhurst, manager of Wokingham Foodbank, said: “Wokingham is a very expensive place to live and I am very concerned that people will slip back down into needing to attend a foodbank.”

The booster jab programme started for people aged 50 or over from mid-September, and older residents were also warned to get a flu jab at the same time. The rate per 100,000 had reached 289 people per 100,000.

There were concerns from residents that their boat storage area was to be flattened to allow Dinton Pastures Outdoor Activity Centre to have a new car park. Under the new proposals, the boat keepers will have tow their vessels to the lake in future, but users argued there had been “a lack of communication” over the plan.

Shinfield Studios held a special launch to showcase the types of movies that could be made there. Featuring Star Wars characters, the event didn’t confirm who would make movies there but with Disney owning the rights to the film franchise, you could argue it was a clue. The launch event saw the University of Reading’s vice chancellor, Professor Robert van de Noort, say: “Cine Valley is not just a studio, it is an ecosystem that will support film, television and everything that goes with it for hopefully many decades to come.”

The council’s deputy leader, Cllr John Kaiser, said: “how can it not be brilliant? They’re bringing jobs for youngsters.”

Bikers held a special ride in memory of Reading Toy Run founder Ben Spiller who died earlier in the year, while a memorial was held for Gordon Storey in Twyford.

A new café appeared in Broad Street, but it didn’t stick around for long. Betty J’s was created on the site of The Flower Corner as part of filming of Inside Man, a new drama being filmed for BBC One and Netflix, written by Sherlock co-creator Stephen Moffat. It stars former Doctor Who David Tennant, who was not present for the filming.

Large crowds turned up to see Broad Street used as a location for the drama, with cars filmed by a drone camera.

A long-service award was presented to Hattie Gutzman, landlady of the Hope and Anchor, to mark her 10th anniversary behind the bar of the popular Station Road pub. The venue hosted a launch for the Timeless spirit company, which has roots in the borough. The company makes specialist gins and other spirits and the bar was packed for the launch event.

Another pub became a Co-op. The former Bramshill Hunt became the store and opened on Friday, September 24. It created 15 jobs and would help serve the Arborfield Green community.

Members of the South East Berks Radio Model Club appealed for help to find a new home after the owner of its current base, off Heathlands Road, asked them to move on. They offered a £1,000 reward to anyone who could help them find new facilities. The group needed a field large enough for the planes to take off and land safely.

Fun activities included the return of Henley Festival with acts including Sophie Ellis-Baxtor, Sara Cox, Al Murray, The Boneshaker Band and Sister Sledge, among many others.

The inaugural Farley Hill Soapbox Derby took place, attracting a good number of entrants including a three-wheeler based on the Robin Reliant used by Del Boy in Only Fools and Horses. The winner was the Pheasant Plucker. Organiser Ben Teale said: “It was such an amazing day, made possible by the commitment and hard work of so many people.”

Wokingham’s Arts Trail return with 21 creators taking part across 12 different venues. Residents could meet artists in their workshops and studios, buy pieces and learn more about the processes involved.

Artist Jill Chadwick said artists really enjoyed themselves.

The Rural Pie Co. was back in the news again after winning five awards at the British Pie Awards, including a highly commended mention for their special Rams Pie, created for RAMS Rugby.

Amy Smith said judges had been looking for something traditional, and it had been tough deciding what to put forward to the contest. “The judges will consider a lot of things, including pastry consistency and how the gravy oozes out.”

Catsy revealed he had a superfan in the first of Blake Gresty. The six-year-old loves visiting the various artworks across the borough. His mum Sarah said: “He became a fan during Beat The Street competition, when a Catsy opposite our house piqued his attention.”

And as a thank-you, Catsy created a Harry Potter-themed canvas. “He loves it,” Sarah told us. “Blake has written a thank you card. Now I need to get it to him, but I have no idea who the artist is.”

A charity fun day helped raise £8,000 for Macmillan Cancer Charity. Vicky Martin, who helps tattoo nipples for women who have undergone a mastectomy, organised the event at Trunkwell House. More than 2,000 people came along and explored 40 stalls, enjoyed a barbecue and met farm animals.

Reading Blue Coat School announced that it would go fully co-educational from 2023. The school already has a mixed sixth form and will start to include both boys and girls with its Year 7 intake.

Learning disability charity CLASP held a special barn dance to celebrate its 15th birthday. The event, held at Wokingham Cricket Club, included a hog roast and an opportunity to thank volunteers for their work across the year.