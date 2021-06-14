REVIEW: South Hill Park’s heartwarming Alice did not disappoint

Alice in Wonderland

A HEARTWARMING adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s Alice In Wonderland did not disappoint.

South Hill Park’s Wilde Theatre was the venue for the show, which had been delayed by covid.

The story needs little introduction and is about Alice Hargreaves, a little girl who has a vivid imagination.

She stumbles across the curious White Rabbit who encourages her to follow him down a rabbit hole to which, of course, she jumps in.

Featuring a host of eccentric characters, Alice meets the Mad Hatter, Tweedledum, Tweedledee, the Cheshire Cat and the Red Queen.

To coincide with her changing in size after eating the cake and drinking the magic potion, three actors played the role of Alice. The transitions were deftly done, leaving audiences to do a double-take as they realise it wasn’t the same person.

From the moment the curtain went up, the atmosphere burst with energy as the cast bounced off each other.

The ensemble singing was particularly strong with harmonies blending well and in time, perfectly lifted by the powerhouse vocals of Amber Weston (Alice large).

Aaliya Bhatti, who played Dormouse, was outstanding with her beautiful singing in the second half.

Bhatti’s whole presence was breathtaking and was completely in character the whole way through, as was Michael Ayiotis (Tweedle Dee). His quirky mannerisms had the audience laughing throughout.

The acting was complemented by bright, bold costumes created by Naomi Gibbs and Victoria Spearing’s vibrant set.

A creative touch saw the set go up and down to fit with Alice growing and shrinking – a great addition.

The seamless scene changes made the show run smoothly and the songs were very catchy, providing welcome earworms in the journey home.

South Hill Park has worked hard to ensure the performance was covid safe: a clear one-way system, paperless tickets and a digital programme were some of the touches.

The Bracknell-based arts centre’s next family production will Little Red Riding Hood and The Three Funky Pigs, among others.

LAURA SCARDARELLA