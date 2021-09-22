REVIEW: The Wedding Singer at South Hill Park

GETTING to the church on time was a breeze for Crowthorne Musical Players in it’s hilarious romantic comedy The Wedding Singer.

The amateur dramatics society is performing the 80’s hit musical at South Hill Park’s Wilde theatre until Saturday, September 25.

Based on the 1998 Adam Sandler film, wedding singer Robbie Hart is the life and soul of the party until his own fiancée leaves him at the altar.

From then on, he makes every wedding disastrous until he meets Julia, a waitress who wins his affection.

Zac Abbott’s phenomenal performance as Robbie Hart is second to none and there were moments where you forgot you’re not watching a West End show – especially in Abbott’s solo musical numbers.

And the on-stage connection he shows with Sophie Earle, who plays Julia, feels authentic and their vocals blend perfectly together.

Earle shows Julia’s endearing side well, but also creates a contrast later in the show when tension builds up between the pair.

Matthew Harcourt, playing band member Sammy, and Holly Snowden, playing Julia’s friend Holly Sullivan, also bounce off each other in their love-hate relationship.

Credit goes to Snowden for her epic vocals in a couple of musical numbers throughout the show, too.

Across the board, the energy on stage was through the roof and particular ensemble mentions go to Libby Thomassen, Keith Sullivan and Amy Williams.

Director Tom Horrox brings the fun elements in the story to life and highlights every comedic moment in the script.

And these were achieved as audience members could be heard chuckling away throughout the performance.

With catchy musical numbers and sterling acting performances, audiences will be laughing their socks off at this brilliantly executed show.

Tickets cost £23 from Wednesday to Saturday evenings and £21 for Saturday matinee. Concession tickets are £22 from Wednesday to Saturday evenings and £20 for Saturday matinee.

Evening performances start at 7.45pm and matinees at 2.30pm.

Student tickets are £17 and family tickets are £68.

Audience members at the Friday night performance are encouraged to come in 80s fancy dress.

For more details, or to book, visit: www.southhillpark.org.uk