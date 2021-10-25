REVIEW: Top Hat — A sensational masterpiece of glitz, glamour and toe-tapping charm

IT WAS A DELIGHT to watch Irving Berlin’s charming musical Top Hat at The Mill at Sonning last week.

The cast of 14 talented actors graced the stage with their energy, sophistication and spectacular performances.

Based on the 1935 film with Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, the story follows American entertainer Jerry Travers and his antics with wealthy model Dale Tremont, who mistakes Travers for her friends husband, Horace Hardwick.

Before the show even begins, audiences are treated to a delicious two-course meal in the spacious restaurant upstairs at the theatre.

And a drink admiring the view of the mill inside the bar area can be enjoyed before heading into the auditorium.

The show starts with an incredibly strong opening number with every cast member nailing the routine perfectly choreographed by Ashley Nottingham.

This doesn’t stop throughout the rest of the show, as all the ensemble numbers are sharp, synchronised and enriched with tight vocal harmonies.

Star of the show, Jack Butterworth, who was in the original West End cast of Hamilton, oozes with elegance and charm as he steps into the role of Jerry Travers.

This is well-executed with his outstanding tap dancing and powerful vocals.

His effortless skills proved a hit with the audience and he created a lot of smiles through Travers’ cheeky charisma, especially in his flirtatious moments with Dale Tremont, played by Billie-Kay.

Tiffany Graves made an impression with her outstanding performance of Horace Hardwick’s wife, Madge Hardwick.

And further credit goes to Brendan Cull for his well-delivered comic timing playing the character Bates, and Delme Thomas for his bellissimo performance as the much-loved Italian Alberto Beddini.

Thomas’ hilarious take on the character had the audience laughing throughout the performance.

In fact, there are many wonderful comedic moments throughout the musical, thanks to director Jonathan O’Boyle’s expertise.

With never a dull moment in sight, Top Hat entertains the crowd with its toe-tapping, stellar performances with timeless hits including Cheek to Cheek, Puttin’ on the Ritz and Let’s Face the Music and Dance.

After a challenging 18 months all, particularly for the theatre industry, Top Hat at The Mill at Sonning will have audiences face the music and tap dancing the night away.

Performances run until Saturday, January 8.

For more information, or to book tickets, call the box office on 0118 969 8000, or log on to: millatsonning.com