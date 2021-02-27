REVIEW: Try Jerk From Home for an authentic, tasty Caribbean treat

Jerk From Home

facebook.com/jerkfromhome

jerkfromhome@outlook.com

07710 196671

WITH lockdown continuing for a few more weeks, it will be a while before we can get out and explore the world around us.

So if we can’t go globetrotting, why not bring the world into your home?

Jerk From Home is a new business that aims to bring a taste of Jamaica to your plate.

It was launched by talented chef Lavelle, along with her business partner Humzell and on Lavelle’s Jamaican heritage.

Pre-covid, Lavelle’s family, who also live in Wokingham, hosted regular parties where every attendee would cook their own dish, a mish mash of cuisines from around the world all under one roof.

It was a great way for family and friends to get together, enjoying food and friendship together.

Of course, lockdown restrictions has put that all on hold for the time being but you can’t keep a good idea down.

Humzell enjoyed Lavelle’s food so much and suggested that Wokingham should enjoy it too.

And that’s how Jerk From Home was born: a Caribbean takeaway combining the staple dish of jerk chicken, providing the community with flavoursome food.

We might not be able to travel, but at least our taste buds can.

And, judging from a recent delivery from Jerk From Home to our household, it is a successful recipe.

To start with we sampled the sticky Island wings (£7 for three pieces). You should save the

best till last, but these were my family’s top favourite.

They were so tasty and not too spicy for the children, although you can request the spiciness you are happy with.

For the main course, my non-spicy eating daughter enjoyed a three-cheese Mac and Cheese (£6). It was a very large portion that was definitely big enough to serve to two people.

We had to try the jerk chicken (£7 for three pieces), after all, this is what the business is named after. It was accompanied with rice and peas £3.50 (plenty for two) and Jerk gravy (£1.50).

Our tastebuds were tingling as it was totally delicious.

The meal was accompanied with a healthy side salad and a delicious coleslaw (£2).

Our overall opinion: it was tasty, flavoursome, with great portion sizes, making it very good value for money. It was a very enjoyable taste of the Caribbean.

Pre-ordering is definitely recommended to avoid disappointment. Collection is free and delivery is £2.50 minimum order for delivery is £18.

The Jerk From Home kitchen is open on Fridays from 6pm-9pm, Saturdays and Sundays 3pm-6pm.

Follow on Facebook to place an order: Jerk From Home, or call 07710 196671.