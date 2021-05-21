REVIEW: Tulips Radio Drama

Tulips Radio Drama

Online until Monday, May 31

Tulips, written and directed by Michael Beakhouse, is a radio drama based on a play which premiered at South Hill Park Studio Theatre back in 2018.

The story follows Alex (Michael Beakhouse) and his partner Scarlet (Belinda Duffy), and their rollercoaster of an abusive relationship.

Searching for help, Alex decides to visit Tulips, a support group helping male domestic abuse victims, run by Christine (Victoria Paterson) along with long-term member Jason (Peter Taverner) who tries to convince Alex to get the help he needs.

Michael Beakhouse does well to highlight a very difficult subject in a mindful and sensitive way to the listeners.

The cast, as a whole, worked really well to show heightened emotion throughout the piece through their voices which made me sometimes forget that I wasn’t in a theatre.

Belinda Duffy, playing the complex girlfriend of Scarlet, steps up to such a challenging role and tackles flipping from one emotion to another seamlessly.

Scarlet’s character makes you feel uncomfortable at times, which Duffy portrays really well, particularly in the scene where her and Alex are at the restaurant together.

Victoria Paterson is the least present throughout the play as her role of Christine, the woman behind the Tulips support group, but there is a sense of warmth in her character which puts the listeners at ease.

She starts the play with a monologue to set the scene and to make it clear to the audience that the theme of the play is about domestic violence, referencing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s court case.

Michael Beakhouse, plays the role of Alex with much conviction and energy while implying there may be some issues hiding underneath the surface.

A highlight was Peter Taverner’s take on the role of Jason.

At first, you think from the tone of his voice that Jason is tough and intimidating, but there are moments with Alex where you see a very caring and sensitive side of him.

I particularly liked some of the scenes between the two because Tavener and Beakhouse worked together to create a strong bond between them.

The cast and crew took part in a Q&A on Zoom on Wednesday, May 5, to explore the themes and reasoning behind the play.

Tulips is recommended for ages 15+ and is available to listen to via the South Hill Park website until Monday, May 31.

To listen, visit southhillpark.org.uk/events/tulips