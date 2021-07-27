‘Reviews are amazing but no shows are rubbish’: Wokingham restaurateur speaks out

A WOKINGHAM restaurateur has issued a rallying cry for diners to stick to their bookings. Charlie Blacker owns Pán, the contemporary Asian restaurant off Peach Street, Wokingham.

Founded three years ago, Mr Blacker said the pandemic couldn’t have come at a worse time, stopping business in its tracks when it had just started swinging.

As the sole owner and head chef, his set-up is unique.

“For a long time it was basically just me,” Mr Blacker said. “Finding quality staff that have an investment in your project is one of the hardest things.

“Hospitality has long, unsociable hours, and lots of people have left the industry to diversity during the pandemic — they’re jaded by the industry.”

Although he has enough space to seat 110 people, Mr Blacker said trade only warrants opening the downstairs, as people spend more time at home.

With less footfall than town centre spots in Peach Place, Pán relies heavily on bookings as there are rarely walk-ins, Mr Blacker explained.

But some that do book do not show up.

This could cost the restaurant two people’s wages for one evening, he said.

Charlie Blacker runs Pan restaurant in Wokingham

Recently a table of six skipped their Saturday evening booking.

With no call ahead, Mr Blacker said the restaurant lost £270 to £350 in revenue that night.

“They’re not connected to the real world,” he said. “They wouldn’t do it if they were.”

He said between lockdowns, no-shows were less of a problem. But this has changed since restaurants were allowed to open in May.

“Everyone is thinking about themselves again,” he said.

This is the reality of being a restaurateur at the moment, Mr Blacker said.

Pán has started asking diners for a deposit to secure their booking, but this has been met with reluctancy.

“People don’t realise the struggle that restaurants have,” he said. “I don’t have any extra cash. I’m doing my best to make the best restaurant, I know I have the skills and passion to do that.”

An industry hit hard by the pandemic, Mr Blacker said he is amazed at those who continue to push forward, with their families financially dependent on their income.

A platter from Pan. The restaurant has seen people book and then not turn up

“I don’t know how people have managed,” he said.

With no dependents of his own, Mr Blacker is spurred on by his love for food.

“It’s onwards and upwards,” he said.

And the reviews are worth the work.

“We are getting a ridiculous amount of good reviews,” he said. “One person said it was the best meal they’d had in their life — that’s outstanding.”

With the goal to serve up something different, his food is informal, but high-quality.

Menus change monthly, with tapas-style dining.

“It’s all modern techniques and ideas,” Mr Blacker explained. “There’s no restaurant around like us.”

For more information, or to book a table at Pán, visit: www.panrestaurant.co.uk