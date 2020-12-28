Wokingham.Today

‘Reward our care staff,’ says Care England

coronavirus lateral testing
A CALL has been made for the Government to review the way it rewards adult social care workers in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Care England, the largest representative body of independent adult social care providers, says there should be a comprehensive strategy in place, on the back of a recent announcement by the Scottish government that it would make a one-off £500 payment to the country’s health and care staff.

Professor Martin Green OBE, chief executive of Care England, said: “We have written to the Secretary of State to urge him to engage with the important issue of rewarding the adult social care workforce.

“This is interlinked with the need for the Government to fund the recent increases in the National Living Wage.

“The need to reward social care workers is accentuated when we consider the Chancellor’s recent pledge to increase the pay of NHS nurses. A failure to reward the adult social care workforce will only further the perception that social care is the poor relation of the NHS.

“Any such strategy should reward both care and auxiliary staff alike as both are fundamental to care services.”

