Richard hopes to share optimism across Wokingham during 2021

A WOKINGHAM support worker is hoping to inspire some optimism in 2021.

Richard Kibaja, 45, from Dimensions, has dedicated his life to improving the lives of vulnerable people — and he hopes others will do the same.

Mr Kibaja has worked with the company, supporting people with learning disabilities and autism in the borough, for the past seven years.

“Throughout my life, I’ve done voluntary work and done a lot with the community,” he said.

“It’s important to have a job that is rewarding and where I’m making a difference to others’ lives.”

He says it’s fulfilling to see people grow and become more independent.

And over the last few months, he has been working hard throughout the coronavirus pandemic, scheduling regular video meetings and group walks.

“It worked so well in boosting spirits and helping people through the difficult period,” Mr Kibaja said.

“Some people don’t think being a support worker is a proper career.

“They don’t realise how much we’re actually doing, and I often get negative remarks made about it — but we’re changing someone else’s life for the better.”

Going forward, he hopes that carers and key workers will get more recognition for their work.