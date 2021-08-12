Wokingham.Today

Ride-on lawnmower stolen from Farley Hill home – police release CCTV images

Farley Hill CCTV
CCTV images released by Thames Valley Police

CCTV images have been released by Thames Valley Police after a ride-on lawnmower was stolen from a Farley Hill home.

The incident took place between 10.30pm and 11pm on Monday, August 2.

The thieves forced their way into the property and helped themselves to the grass cutting machine, before heading off in what is thought to be a white high top Ford Transit van.

Thames Valley Police said that the men pictured could help their enquiries.

Investigating officer, PC Phil Davies, based at Loddon Valley police station said: “We are releasing the images of these individuals as we believe they may have information relating to this investigation.

“I would ask that anyone who recognises them, or you believe you are pictured, to please get in touch.

“Further, I’d also ask anyone who may have information about this incident to also come forward.

“I’d also ask the public to keep an eye out for any listings of Iseki ride-on lawnmowers for sale in case they may relate to this investigation.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43210346760.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you make a report through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post.

open

