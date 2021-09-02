Right at Home: Back to School

“Back To School”

A phrase that mums & dads up and down the country have been getting used to as summer holidays draw to a close. Also, a time when students are starting new College and University courses.

But what has that got to do with Care and Caring? Well, when thinking about what to write about this week it occurred to me that this is the perfect time for two groups of people to consider a regular part-time role supporting the elderly in our community.

Companies like Right at Home offer flexible working to fit with your lifestyle, family commitments and availability. While full time roles are also available, many are attracted to the part-time positions we have on offer right now – days, evenings, weekends…whatever works best for you. These are fantastic roles for students, and for parents whose younger kids have started school, or of those who have left home to start University.

University or College Student?

Are you a student with a big heart for helping people? We’re looking for friendly and sociable students to join our award-winning family-feel team of Reading & Wokingham District CareGivers. We have some amazing local under (and post) graduates in our team and have space for more. We offer

Flexible work designed to fit around your university timetable

Competitive rates of pay

The chance to be part of a lovely friendly and supportive team

A respected award-winning national company name for your CV

Rewarding work that brings amazing job satisfaction

As a Right at Home CareGiver, you can earn money and balance your studies with a worthwhile job in the community. We offer flexible hours you can choose around your course and studies.

For those studying health, care or social sciences, or considering a career in nursing, we provide a supportive environment and practical hands-on experience to advance your skills and kickstart your career in health & social care. Working for Right at Home offers you the training and support you need to excel in this rewarding sector, working with others who share your passion for making a real difference.



Kids back at school or flown the nest?

Are you a parent looking for flexible work now that your children have started school, or left to start at University? Are you a caring person who loves to bring a little joy to others’ lives? We’re looking for friendly people like you to join our wonderful team of CareGivers. Help us bring a little sparkle to the lives of our Clients and we’ll help you shine in a fulfilling career that you can be proud of.



We offer excellent pay, comprehensive training and career progression, in a rewarding job that fits around your family and other commitments.

More information?

Right at Home is a respected award-winning homecare company in the Reading & Wokingham area and needs more wonderful people to meet the growing demand for our services. For more info, visit our website and click on “Join Our Team”, check us out on Facebook, or simply call on 0118 207 0600.

Kevin Lancaster

Right at Home Reading & Wokingham District