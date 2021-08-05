Right at Home: Considering a career in Care?

The last 18 months or so of Covid pandemic have had a massive impact on so many people’s lives. One good thing that has resulted is an increased awareness of the Care Sector and the amazing work that carers are doing up & down the country, alongside the wider health service, keeping people safe. More & more people are looking at a career in care with fresh eyes, and perhaps considering it for the first time. The pandemic has changed the way many of us think about ‘work’ in general, and as furlough schemes come to an end, many people are reconsidering their next steps.

So, what’s involved in Caring roles, what experience and skills are care companies looking for, and how do you find the perfect care job and company that fits your lifestyle and personal goals?

Residential vs Domiciliary Care

Right at Home is a (domiciliary) Homecare company, with a lovely team of caregivers who visit our clients in their own home, keeping them safe, healthy and independently living in their familiar environment.

Homecare is an alternative for many people to residential care. Here the person moves to a Care or Nursing Home where the care teams look after residents all in one place.

While on the face of it, caregiving is similar in either case, there are actually a lot of differences, and we find that some people are better suited to work in a Care Home environment while others will find (domiciliary) Home Care a better fit.

If you are a non-driver, the choice is simple: the attraction of regular routine in a Care Home will be best for you (to find nearby Care Homes, check out www.carehome.co.uk). For drivers looking for flexibility and more variety in their caring role, homecare companies like Right at Home will be of more interest.

Do I Need Experience?

Yes, but not necessarily what you think. While professional care experience is desirable, at Right at Home we are perhaps more interested in your life experience, your personality and motivation & passion for helping others. We offer first class training and the support of a wonderful team, so can teach our carers all the ‘technical stuff’. What we can’t teach is the natural personal skills that make for a first-class caregiver. Think you have the heart, personality, and attention to detail that we may be looking for? We’d like to talk!

Are all care companies and care jobs the same?

No, and for people already working in care, or looking to move into care, this is perhaps the biggest challenge. To find the company and role that fits with your personal values and career goals takes a bit of thought. All care companies tend to look similar on the surface. If you look at our websites and job ads, we all offer similar services, we all claim to offer first class care and great jobs. My advice to job seekers is the same as it is to prospective clients: check out several different companies, get a feel for their values and how well they care for their clients and their carers. Do your research and get behind the marketing claims. Check out www.homecare.co.uk to see what their clients think of their care, and find out what the carers enjoy about their jobs.

Interested in starting (or continuing) your Caring Career with Right at Home?

Since Right at Home Reading & Wokingham District started in 2018 it has been winning awards as the most highly recommended care company in the area. And for 3 years running has won a prestigious “5*Star Employer” award based on anonymous feedback of our team members, surveyed by a leading national research company, and staff satisfaction & employee engagement specialist.

Demand for our services has never been higher, so we are ready to grow our team once more.

To apply is really easy. Simply visit www.RightAtHomeUK.com/Wokingham and click on “Join Our Team”. Or give us a call on 0118 207 0600 and talk to Bailey about what we do differently as an employer. Find out why being a 5*Star Employer is a big part of why we are rated Outstanding for Caring by the CQC. If you are an experienced carer, you will soon understand why we are different. And if you are new to care, we think you’ll struggle to find a better place to start than at Right at Home!

Kevin Lancaster

Right at Home Reading & Wokingham District