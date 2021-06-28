Right at Home: Dehydration and How to recognise the symptoms

At the timing of writing, the temperatures in the Wokingham area have dropped after the recent extremely hot weather.

As we can expect more hot days in the coming weeks, I thought I’d share a few tips about how to look after ourselves (and support family friends and neighbours who may need your help to cope better) through the summer months.

Especially during the hotter seasons, dehydration (not getting enough fluids) can be a big problem – for all of us, and especially for the elderly. Becoming dehydrated can result in various symptoms that can quickly escalate and result in more serious health issues.

This includes getting: dizzy (and wobbly on your feet), confused or disoriented, a rapid heartbeat, feeling restless, or easily irritated about things.

You can have a lack of energy, feel sleepy and may even faint.

Getting plenty of fluids keeps these risks at bay and helps avoid serious medical problems or accidents.

How do you know you are becoming dehydrated?

Signs of dehydration becoming an issue are any of the above, but before then obviously feeling thirsty, going to the toilet less than usual, plus your urine having a darker colour and being stronger smelling are obvious signs.

You may notice your skin being drier in general, but especially your lips; and may feel light-headed or be prone to headaches.

It is also often the case that constipation can result from a lack of fluids in the body.

People with diabetes, sick with other conditions, and those of us that have spent more time in the sun or been sweating a lot after exercise will also be more prone to dehydration.

How can you avoid all this?

Well, obviously drink more. And before you start to suffer these symptoms. Get into the habit of drinking regularly throughout the day. Aim to get to the point that you are regularly going to the loo, and the urine is a pale colour and clear.

Remember that while drinking plenty of water is the obvious thing to do, there are lots of more interesting and enjoyable ways to increase your fluid intake. Squash can make a glass of water more interesting for many, and we all love a cup of tea.

How about an ice-lolly or having jelly for pudding (or a snack during the day), treating yourself to strawberries and ice-cream, and eating more juicy fruit – melons, oranges and peaches? All have a high water content and make a refreshing snack in the summertime.

Have soup with your hot meals – a delicious bowl of soup can also help you keep hydrated.

If you care for someone, or even pop into a neighbour to give them a hand each day, you can do your bit by making sure there is plenty of opportunity to get fluids. Offer to stock up the fridge with nice treats. Sit and have a chat with a cup of tea and make drinking a sociable thing. Leave a drink in their eye line. You’ll be amazed at the difference you can make to that person’s health and well-being.

One more thing

We find many of our clients seem reluctant to open windows to ventilate homes and may even still have their heating set to come on, despite the hotter weather. If you are a carer, or friend of an elderly person, why not help them to keep their homes cooler on hot days?

Kevin Lancaster

Right at Home Reading & Wokingham District