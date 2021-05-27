Right at Home: Dementia Action Week

Last Week was “Dementia Action Week”, an annual week of fundraising events led by the Alzheimer’s Society – a leading UK dementia charity.

Alzheimer’s Society campaigns to increase awareness and improve the lives of those living with dementia, and funds research to find a cure. It is therefore a charity that is very close to our hearts, here at Right at Home. However, despite all these efforts and there being an estimated 850,000 in the UK living with dementia, it is a topic that is still not widely understood, so please read on if you’d like to help change that in the Wokingham Area.

In this week’s column, I hope to dispel some of the common myths surrounding dementia. And talk about some of the ways that we can improve our understanding of the condition and be ready to better support friends, neighbours and loved ones facing the challenges it brings.

Myth one – “Dementia is a disease”

The terms ‘dementia’ and ‘Alzheimer’s’ are often used interchangeably but dementia is not a disease. Dementia is the word used to describe a set of symptoms that are caused by different diseases that affect the brain. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common of these.

Myth two – “Dementia only affects memory loss”

Whilst it can often begin with short-term memory loss, dementia is actually the umbrella name for a wide range of symptoms, which can vary a lot from person to person, and also depend upon the underlying disease that is causing the dementia and the parts of the brain that are affected. These symptoms commonly include problems with memory, thinking, problem-solving, language and perception, and can be very disconcerting for the person experiencing them, leading to anxiety.

Myth three – “After a dementia diagnosis, the only option is to move into a care home”

Many believe that the options for someone diagnosed with dementia are limited and inevitably involve moving to residential care. But the understanding of the condition has improved and the evidence is that with the right care and support, many people can continue living in the comfort of their own home. In-home dementia care from a trained and trusted CareGiver can help alleviate the progression of symptoms.

Meantime, here are five tips that may help when caring for a loved one who is living with dementia.