Right at Home: Wokingham District Carers

The coronavirus pandemic has shone a spotlight on the care sector like never before. Our CareGivers have worked hard throughout, keeping Clients safe and well-cared for at home. It’s been very encouraging to see the nation’s response to our sector, as seen by the weekly Clap for Carers last summer. There has never been a greater appreciation for the tremendous work our Carers do.

Delivering homecare is an incredibly rewarding job but it also comes with its challenges. Here at Right at Home, the wellbeing of our CareGivers is an absolute priority. We care for our CareGivers as they care for our Clients because we passionately believe that having a well-trained, well supported, motivated team is essential if we are to deliver the best care for our clients.

But what about Family Carers?

Unfortunately, many family carers do not have the same support system as paid carers like those at Right at Home, and caring for a loved one full time can be hugely demanding. However, there is help available if you know where to look:

This week (Monday 7th – Sunday 13th June) is “Carers Week 2021” which aims to put unpaid carers in touch with the right services to provide them with the advice and support they need to support a loved one. Check out the Carers Week website (carersweek.org). This is filled with useful resources, tips and guidance for family carers.

More info is available on the Carers Trust website (carers.org) and the online Carers UK forum for Carers (caresuk.org/forum)

There is a bit of financial help available too. If you care for someone for 35 hours a week or more, you may be entitled to Carer’s Allowance, although it depends on whether the person you support receives a benefit such as Attendance Allowance or Disability Living Allowance. Note that you do not have to be related to or live with the person you care for. You can learn more about Carer’s Allowance and how to claim here: www.gov.uk/carers-allowance. If you are eligible, you can choose to be paid direct to your bank account, and for every week that you receive Carer’s Allowance, you will get National Insurance credits (www.gov.uk/national-insurance-credits ). You may also be able to apply for other things like a Council Tax Reduction.

We can help too. For many family carers in Wokingham District our respite homecare services provide them with peace of mind that their loved one is in safe hands whilst they take a well-deserved break. For some clients, we provide an hour or so of home respite care daily, whilst their full-time Carer walks the family dog or pops to the shops. For others we provide a longer period of time, weekly, so family Carers can have longer to rest and recharge their batteries, away from their caring duties.

If you would like more information on how we can support family Carers in Wokingham District with respite care services, please speak to a member of our office team on 0118 207 0600.

Kevin Lancaster

Right at Home Reading & Wokingham District