Right at Home: Worried that your mum, dad, or grandparents might have a fall?

Over half of those over 65s will have a fall in any given year, and falls are among the main causes of emergency admissions for that age group. It’s not surprising that we worry about our parents and grandparents falling. Injuries like broken hips & limbs are painful and can take a long time to fully recover from. So, I thought I’d share some ideas on minimizing the risks and hopefully preventing many falls in this week’s Caring Matters.

Before I start, it is well worth recognising that many people who worry about falling are reluctant to seek help or advice, not wanting to bother their GP or other busy professionals. If your parents are in that category, it’s important to reassure them that GPs take falls very seriously and can help them get access to services to help. And there are simple things that can be done to reduce the risks, from basics around the home to exercises that help with strength & balance.

Reducing the Risk of Falling

Exercise is perhaps the most important, as being fit and able to get about maintains mobility and stability. Activities and classes are useful, and physiotherapists can identify specific exercises to build up your strength & balance. Simply going for regular walks is also very worthwhile. There is also a range of seated exercises that can help keep people active. We help many of our clients to do these things safely during our visits with them, especially those who are a little wobbly on their feet.

Diet and hydration is also important as becoming dehydrated greatly increases the chance of falling. Generally, more frequent but smaller meals are best, and drinking plenty of water is tremendously important. Also, while one glass of wine is unlikely to cause a problem, having more obviously does crease the risk of a fall.

Good fitting shoes help stability, so avoid high heels and choose slippers that stay on rather than those you can slip on and off. And keep your toenails trimmed, seeing a podiatrist whenever you have any problems with your feet. Visibility is important for balance too, so having a regular eye test and updating lenses when needed is advised.

There are lots of walking and standing aids that help with stability. An occupational therapist (OT) can advise on walking sticks, frames and other equipment. You can ask your GP for a referral to an OT or visit a mobility shop for advice.

There may be room for improvement in the safety of the home itself. An occupational therapist (OT) – again, available by asking for a GP referral – can assess the house or flat and recommend aids such as grab rails and equipment to make bathrooms safer. You and your parents can look around yourselves, eg removing anything that could be a trip hazard, such as the edges of rugs, or trailing electrical cables.

Encourage your parent to be sensible and to be open to making some changes to keep themselves safe. For example, rather than climbing on a chair to change a light bulb, could they wait for you to visit to do it for them?

Good lighting can help too. Motion-sensitive lights that come on automatically can light the way to the bathroom at night. Being super careful about wet floors and using non-slip mats are all things that can reduce risk, and are easy and inexpensive things to do.

But what if a fall does occur, despite these measures?

For someone living alone, there is a big risk that they may not be able to get to a phone to ask for help if they do fall over. There are lots of interesting technologies that can help, starting with Pendant alarms and alarms worn on the wrist that can sense when the wearer has fallen, sending an alert to an agency, neighbour or relative.

More information?

There is lots more information available on the NHS and Age UK websites

Kevin Lancaster

Right at Home Reading & Wokingham District