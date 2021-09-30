Rising building costs forces pause to Twyford library plan

THE RISE in building costs is forcing the council to pause plans for a proposed new library in Twyford.

“It is a real disappointment that we must pause our efforts,” said council leader John Halsall at a meeting of Wokingham Borough Council’s executive on Thursday, September 30.

“I understand this will be disappointing and want to assure everybody that we remain supportive of the principle of the new library and that this is a pause to allow us time to make the right decision,” he said.

The council had been due to discuss buying the lease from Polehampton Trust at a peppercorn lease for 99 years, but this item was expunged from the agenda as a result.

Cllr Halsall explained: “We were due to discuss the lease for a proposed new library for Twyford this evening but are now not able to do so. The recent and rapid increase in building costs across the country necessitates pause to consider how we ensure value for money for all residents. A recent tender exercise for the work required for this project revealed a significant increase of above previously planned and budgeted costs.

“It is well known that I have personally husbanded this project with my executive and invested much time and political capital to its realisation, with very little local member or parish council tangible support. So, it is a real disappointment that we must pause our efforts.

“This is simply not the moment to be cavalier with our capital spending.”

Later in the meeting, Cllr Stephen Conway (Lib Dem, Twyford), wanted if one part of the library could be named after Twyford resident Dave Turner “in recognition of his considerable efforts on this project”. Mr Turner had helped fundraise and champion the project, including renacting a record-breaking see-saw challenge he carried out in the 1960s.

He died earlier this year.

Responding, the executive member for neighbourhoods and communities, Cllr Bill Soane, said: “It is a consideration we will take very seriously and I hope we would be able to do that”, but added that council would need to make the final decision.