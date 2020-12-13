RISING: Coronavirus cases per 100,000 in Wokingham borough increase, making Tier 1 review unlikely

CONFIRMED coronavirus cases across Berkshire are increasing, making it unlikely that Wokingham borough will be moved from Tier 2 to Tier 1 restrictions when they are reviewed this week.

When the tiers were announced at the end of November as a replacement to the November lockdown, Wokingham Borough Council leader Cllr John Halsall said that he hoped the first review would see restrictions in the borough eased.

At the time, he said: “We had the first outbreak of Coronavirus nine months ago. Since lockdown a month ago cases in Wokingham have been falling and are currently 109.3 having risen to 155 at peak.”

He said that the reason why Wokingham borough had been placed in Tier 2 was that “we have been grouped with the rest of Berkshire excluding Slough. Our policy is to ensure as far we are able to return to Tier one.

“We believe that Tier One gives our businesses the best chance to recover and allows for our residents to lead as full a life as possible.”

But since then, confirmed coronavirus numbers have been creeping upwards.

On Saturday, December 12, the COVID-19 Dashboard set up by the local authorities in the Thames Valley showed that there had been 76 positive cases confirmed in Wokingham borough.

By comparison, Reading borough had 26, Bracknell Forest had 45, the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead had 35, the same as West Berkshire.

Only Slough, with 103 cases had more.

Up to December 7, the number of confirmed cases per 100,000 was 147.9 in Wokingham borough.

It was 112.2 on November 30.

And on Sunday, December 13, Wokingham borough had 54 confirmed cases and the weekly rate of confirmed cases per 100,000 people had leapt up to 163 (up to December 8).

A similar increase has occurred elsewhere in Berkshire.

Bracknell Forest now has 199.9 cases per 100,000 people, up from 101.9 on November 30. Reading borough has 199 cases per 100,000 people, up from 147.1, and Slough has 284.9, down slightly on November 30’s274.8

The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead has 110.9 cases – up from 97.7.

And West Berkshire has a rate of 98.5 per 100,000 people, up from 54.9.

Decisions on tiers will be made by ministers and are based on public health recommendations. Factors include the pressure on the NHS, local contest and how quickly case rates are rising or falling.

The first review of the tiers is planned for Wednesday, December 16.

The increase in cases has seen some schools close year groups, while last week The Emmbrook School was forced to close for the new year after a staff member in the canteen tested positive.

On Friday, the Government announced the self-isolation period will reduce from 14 days to 10, while NHS Test and Trace, operated by Serco, will run throughout the festive period.

Health Minister Lord Bethell said: “We continue to work night and day to ensure testing is accessible across the country. This vital work will not stop for Christmas, with minimal disruption to our services.

“NHS Test and Trace can help contain the spread of coronavirus, but I urge everyone to celebrate responsibly and remember hands, face, space throughout the festive season.”

However, testing sites will operate reduced hours on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day: local and drive-through sites will be open from 9am to 3pm, and mobile testing units from 10am to 4pm.