Rising covid rates force changes to Royal Berkshire Hospital visitor guidelines

INCREASING covid infection rates have led to the Royal Berkshire Hospital changing visitor guidelines.

New rules affect visitors to adult, paediatric and maternity wards. They came into effect on Saturday, January 1.

They include taking Lateral Flow Tests prior to visiting and wearing masks on wards.

An RBH spokesperson said that the hospital will keep the situation under review and added: “We appreciate this is very difficult for both visitors and patients but it is essential to ensure the safety of everyone at the hospital.”

Current guidelines are as follows: