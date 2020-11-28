Rising demand for tech experts across South East

TECH experts could be flocking to the South East, according to Tech Nation.

Demand for the company’s Global Talent Visa for Digital Technology has risen by nearly 50% in one year, with 41% of applicants based outside of London.

And it coincides with a growing appetite for tech specialists in the South East.

Over the past three years, there’s been a 260% rise in demand for employees with cyber skills, and a 91% increase for those with AI skills.

“The UK is a global talent magnet for Tech founders,” Stephen Kelly, chair of Tech Nation said. “It provides rich opportunities for entrepreneurs to set up, flourish and scale a business.”

Despite the pandemic, interest to work in the UK’s tech sector has never been higher, Mr Kelly says.

“Attracting tomorrow’s tech leaders to the UK is crucial to continued growth of the sector, the UK’s place in the world, and driving the nation through recovery to growth in the digital age,” he added.