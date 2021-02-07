Wokingham.Today

Road closed and water outages: works planned for Sindlesham from Monday

by Jess Warren
THERE WILL be temporary water outages in Sindlesham, starting next month.

Thames Water said it will be working to “reinforce the local water network” on Mole Road.

The road will be closed between Mole Lodge and the roundabout junction with New Road and Mill Lane, between Monday, February 8, and Wednesday, April 28.

There will be access only to the properties in the area.

In a letter, the company said: “The work will take place during the day and there will be very little disruption to your water supply, however there will be some temporary water outages to allow us to make the permanent connections.”

It also asked residents not to park near the location, as cars may be blocked in otherwise.

For details, email: developer.services@thameswater.co.uk

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

