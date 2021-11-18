Road closures announced for Reading Toy Run on December 5

MOTORISTS are being warned to expect delays to their journey – and it’s all to ensure that children can enjoy some Christmas presents.

The annual Reading Toy Run returns on Sunday, December 5.

The ride sees motorcyclists – many in fancy dress and decorated bikes – drive in convoy from the former Foster Wheeler building in Whitley Wood Lane, along the Lower Earley Way, turning right at the Showcase Roundabout and then driving up the Reading Road into Wokingham before heading along Rectory Road and Wiltshire Road to High Close School.

During the procession, these roads will be closed to traffic.

On arrival at High Close School, the motorcyclists will donate presents to Barnado’s children, ready for Christmas Day.

The organisers said they want to thank motorists for their patience and apologise for delays that might be experienced from 2pm to 3.30pm, due to the closures.

This year is the 35th Anniversary of the Toy Run. Last year’s event was cancelled due to covid, but riders still donated presents.

This year, restrictions mean there will be no bucket collection along the route, but a JustGiving page is being set up.

