Road resurfacing gets underway in Wokingham

TWELVE roads across Wokingham borough are due to be resurfaced over the coming months.

The borough council has entered the third phase of its £8 million road improvement programme and will invest £1.7 million into further road works this spring.

Key transport routes in Woodley, Finchampstead, Barkham and Earley are due to be upgraded, including Rushey Way, Nine Mile Ride, and Basingstoke Road.

“We continue to invest in our road network with thousands of residents already seeing benefits from improvements on more than 100 roads across the area,” said Cllr Pauline Jorgensen, executive member for highways and transport.

“Working on key transport routes across the area will help to ensure when road use increases again, we’ll be able to provide even more residents with smooth, safe journeys.”

According to Wokingham Borough Council, all the works planned for the first few months of 2021 are resurfacing works, which began on Monday, January 11.

The majority of works will take place overnight to avoid disruption, and residents living on streets where works are taking place will be notified in advance.

The road improvement project forms part of a series of highway investments in the borough, including the council’s £124 million major highways programme.

Wokingham Borough Council is also planning to invest £20 million to tackle congestion over the next five years.

For details, visit www.wokingham.gov.uk