Robbers with firearms force way into Woodley home and steal cash during aggravated burglary

TWO older residents in Woodley have been subjected to an aggravated burglary where the robbers had a firearm and a quantity of cash was stolen.

The incident took place on Monday, November 16, at a home on Clivedale Road, between 6pm and 6.35pm.

However, Thames Valley Police think it could be linked to a man claiming to be a police officer knocking on the door of a neighbouring property just two days beforehand.

In Monday’s incident, two men rang the doorbell of the home, forcing entry and demanding money from their victims, a 70-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman.

Police said that as the offenders ransacked the home, the female victim managed to escape, taking refuge in nearby shops where she was able to call the force.

The first offender is described as a tall man carrying a firearm. He was dressed in black and was wearing a balaclava.

The second offender is described as being shorter than the first and was also wearing black clothing and a balaclava.

Nobody was injured as a result of the incident.

In a statement, investigating officer Detective Sergeant Ian Seymour, based at Loddon Valley police station, said: “This was a terrifying incident for the two victims who were threatened and then had their home searched.

“Thanks to the quick thinking of the female victim, she was able to protect her husband from the offenders and escape the house so that she could contact the police. Her actions were extremely brave and commendable.

“We are carrying out a full investigation into this incident, and our officers have been in the area carrying out enquiries.

“As a result of this, we have received information that on Saturday, November 14, a white man knocked on the door of a neighbouring address, identifying himself as a police officer.

“We do not believe that this man was who he claimed to be, and we are investigating whether this could be linked to the aggravated burglary offence.

“If police make enquiries at your address they will be in possession of a warrant card which can be produced on request.

“The man may have been using a light blue Ford Fiesta. If you have any CCTV images which could relate to this, please get in touch.

“If you have any information at all which you think could be linked to either of these incidents, please call us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43200379730.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or make a report online.”