Robin Hood needs merry men and women to join his Crowthorne-based band

AN AMATEUR dramatics society is on the lookout for new members, as it makes preparations for its next show, Robin Hood.

CATS Crowthorne is encouraging people to come forward to help out with its upcoming pantomime.

Whether it’s performing or helping out backstage, the society is welcoming everyone to show interest in joining the club.

Charlotte Gouldsmith-Leigh, chair of Crowthorne Amateur Theatrical Society, said: “There are many individual roles within a production, not just on stage, so it’s the perfect opportunity to gain many benefits, including the opportunity to learn new skills.

“We welcome everyone. Joining our society, you will gain immediate support and will become part of a diverse and expansive social network of individuals who enjoy the same hobbies.

Ms Gouldsmith-Leigh added that people can benefit in many ways when joining an amateur dramatics group.

She said: “If you talk to the members, you will likely be surprised to know that most of them joined during challenging points in their life.

“Being part of a group that has the same interests as you will assist in building your self-esteem.”

She explained her excitement for the group’s end of year pantomime saying, “It’s going to be an epic show”.

It will be performed from Thursday, November 25, through to Saturday, November 27.

Tickets are already on sale.

The event takes place at Crowthorne Parish Hall.

For more details, email enquiries@catscrowthorne.org, or log on to catscrowthorne.com