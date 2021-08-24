Wokingham.Today

Robin Hood needs merry men and women to join his Crowthorne-based band

by Laura Scardarella0
CATS Crowthorne, Robin Hood
A member of CATS Crowthorne in rehearsals ... outdoors due to the pandemic

AN AMATEUR dramatics society is on the lookout for new members, as it makes preparations for its next show, Robin Hood.

CATS Crowthorne is encouraging people to come forward to help out with its upcoming pantomime.

Whether it’s performing or helping out backstage, the society is welcoming everyone to show interest in joining the club.

Charlotte Gouldsmith-Leigh, chair of Crowthorne Amateur Theatrical Society, said: “There are many individual roles within a production, not just on stage, so it’s the perfect opportunity to gain many benefits, including the opportunity to learn new skills.

“We welcome everyone. Joining our society, you will gain immediate support and will become part of a diverse and expansive social network of individuals who enjoy the same hobbies.

READ MORE: Crowthorne theatre group CATS prepare for open-air return to stage

Ms Gouldsmith-Leigh added that people can benefit in many ways when joining an amateur dramatics group.

She said: “If you talk to the members, you will likely be surprised to know that most of them joined during challenging points in their life.

“Being part of a group that has the same interests as you will assist in building your self-esteem.”

She explained her excitement for the group’s end of year pantomime saying, “It’s going to be an epic show”.

It will be performed from Thursday, November 25, through to Saturday, November 27.

Tickets are already on sale.

The event takes place at Crowthorne Parish Hall.

For more details, email enquiries@catscrowthorne.org, or log on to catscrowthorne.com

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Related posts

Forget the sleigh – Santa has a tractor and he’s not afraid to use it

John Wakefield

Remembrance at home: How the borough will honour the fallen in this Covid year

Phil Creighton

Christmas celebrations in summer for Sebastian’s Action Trust

Laura Scardarella
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.