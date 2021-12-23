Rock around the Christmas tree with the RaW Sounds playlist

WE’VE GOT two Christmas songs in this week’s RaW Sounds Today playlist.

These are just a couple of the 10 great tracks in our list, all with connections to the area.

You can listen, for free, thanks to our Spotify playlist.

The RaW Sounds playlist is a terrific way to explore a wide range of brilliant artists, discover some new music and keep dancing.

To tune in, simply head to https://bit.ly/rawsoundstoday and get ready to rock.

There’s also a Facebook page and group chat that bands and music fans can tap into. You can search for RaW Sounds Today and it will come up.

Have a very happy Christmas!