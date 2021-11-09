Wokingham.Today

Rockin’ into Christmas with Slade at Reading’s Sub 89

by Laura Scardarella0
slade
SLADE will be rocking into Sub 89 this December.

First hitting the road in 1966, the band’s career has since spanned over six decades touring across the UK and Europe.

The group brings a unique blend of pop rock n roll, outrageous flamboyances and fun.

And this year founder member Dave Hill, on lead guitar, and John Berry, on lead vocals, Russell Keefe on vocals and keys, and Alex Bines now joins on drums.

The band will perform hits including In For A Penny, Let’s Call It Quits, We’ll Bring The House Down, My Oh My, Run Run Away and more.

Slade will perform at the Reading music venue on Sunday, December 5.

The concert starts at 7pm and tickets cost £26.95.

For more details, or to book, log on to sub89.com

