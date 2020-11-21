Rocking around the Christmas tree

A POPULAR festive show that has been unable to tour as a result of the coronavirus pandemic is preparing for a one-off performance.

The That’ll Be The Day show has been rocking them in the aisles for nearly 35 years, seeing talented performers recreate some of the greatest hits from yesteryear, interspersed with comedy sketches and random fun.

The team had been planning to come to The Hexagon in Reading, but the lockdowns and limits on the number of people who can attend performances meant that it was not possible this year.

So they’ve hatched a plan to bring the show to the audiences, thanks to the magic of television – and the internet.

Tickets are now on sale for a pre-recorded charity show that can be viewed at home.

It includes a host of pop Christmas classics, traditional festive numbers and some great comedy.

There will also be some special live elements, where the cast will answer questions and share a virtual sherry.

The show’s producer and director, Trevor Payne, said that the That’ll Be The Day Christmas Special is the essential start to many people’s festive seasons, and that he hoped this year would be no different.

He promised that it would be a rollercoaster sleigh ride through the golden age rock and roll, and pop, with a sparkling mix of Christmas hits, fun and nostalgia with that guaranteed ‘festive feel good’ factor.

“We are very much looking forward to working on this exciting project,” he says. “A lot of people find themselves stuck at home in the lead up to Christmas and these are very challenging times for everyone.

“We are asking fans to dress as if they’re going to the theatre and make an evening of it to help everyone get in the festive mood and we are hoping to bring a little bit of Christmas magic to them, in the only way that we can, for now.”

The event has been supported with funding from Arts Council England, and tickets will help raise funds for the arts up to £4.25 per stream going to help support the venue through these challenging times.

The event will be streamed from 7pm on Thursday, December 10. Tickets cost from £12.99 per household.

For more details, log on to whatsonreading.com