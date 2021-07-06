Roll out the Double Barrel for an evening of comedy

A GROUP of comedians will step into the spotlight for a special comedy show this August.

Mates Rates Comedy is set to host an evening of entertainment with its show Double Barrelled Comedy with headliner Reginald D Hunter.

Taking place at the Double Barrelled Brewery, Tilehurst, Reading, audiences will enjoy a range of acts from the UK comedy scene.

With both TV names and up and coming circuit comics, the night will be presented by resident Mates Rates MC Carl Richard.

The show will run from 6pm to 8pm, doors will open at 5.30pm.

Tickets will be available for £15, and Early Bird tickets cost £12.50.

For more details, or to book tickets, visit fatsoma.com.

The group also holds a comedy night every other Friday evening at the Purple Turtle’s Cellar Bar in Reading’s Gun Street.

Tickets cost £12, and the bill includes headlines, local talent and up-and-coming stars.

