Rotarians meet the physiotherapist who loves a bit of phlegm

by Phil Creighton0
Lizzie Eady (left) spoke at the recent Easthampstead Rotarians meeting

Easthampstead Rotarians and their partners got together again earlier this month at The Coppid Beech Hotel on the Bracknell/Wokingham ‘fringe’ and enjoyed meeting Lizzie Eady who educated and entertained them.

Lizzie, a Community respiratory physiotherapist with the Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust, works with people who have long-term respiratory conditions.

“I love phlegm,” she admitted, “we see a variety of patients who experience a productive cough and difficulty clearing their chest as a result of their lung condition. Following Covid-19 you may find that you have a dry irritable cough or a productive cough with phlegm on your chest.”

Lizzie studied Sport Science at Swansea University, graduating in 2017, before completing a Physiotherapy MSc at London South Bank University.

She is a member of the Air Team at King Edward VII Hospital in Windsor, and helps patients manage their breathlessness, as a result of their long-term respiratory conditions such as COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease).

During the Covid-19 lockdowns, consultations had not been running face-to-face.

The team were able to provide telephone support and home visits as the guidance allowed. They are delighted that they can now again run their pulmonary rehabilitation programmes in Windsor and at the Bracknell Open Learning Centre.

If you’re suffering post-Covid breathing problems, do consult your GP. And there are helpful NHS websites, such as: https://www.kentcht.nhs.uk/leaflet/supporting-you-to-recover-after-covid-19-managing-your-cough-and-clearing-your-chest/

Easthampstead Rotarians meet fortnightly to have fun together and progress their community projects – local and international. Preventing disease, Providing clean water, Supporting women and children, Peacebuilding, and Protecting our environment.

Come and join us. See https://www.facebook.com/easthampsteadrotaryclub/

PETER VON BERGEN

