Rotary Clubs open pop-up charity shop in Woodley tomorrow

The shop will be open from Thursday to Sunday for two weeks

A POP-UP charity shop is opening in Woodley tomorrow.

Launched by the Rotary Club of Reading Maiden Erlegh, it has partnered up with the Rotary Club Loddon Vale and Inner Wheel Reading Maiden Erlegh.

It will open tomorrow at 9.30am.

The shop will be open until Sunday, August 15.

And then again the week after, from Thursday, August 19, to Sunday, August 22.

Customers are allowed in from 9.30am to 3pm Thursday through to Saturday, and from 10.30am to 2.30pm on both Sundays.

Sarah Shears, from the Rotary Club, said the aim is to fundraise for many of the charities the Rotary groups support.

She said many of their usual fundraising activities have been cancelled due to the pandemic, and she hopes this will top up their respective pots.

