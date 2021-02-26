Rotherham United v Reading preview: Royals look to stop the rot after wretched recent run

Veljko Paunović has urged his side to fix their poor form when they face Rotherham United on Saturday.

The Royals are on a run of just one win from their previous six Championship games.

Despite their stuttering form, Reading remain in the top-six but will be looking over their shoulders after Cardiff City’s recent run of consecutive wins to cut the gap.



Meanwhile, Rotherham are in the midst of a relegation battle and suffered their 17th defeat of the league season last night against Nottingham Forest. Only Wycombe Wanderers have lost more games than the Millers this season in the Championship.



Paul Warne’s team are in 22nd place after suffering four defeats in their last five matches. However, there are just two points separating them from getting out of the relegation zone and they have two games on the side directly above them, Birmingham City.



Michael Smith has been Rotherham’s most productive player this season in attack, and has seven goals and three assists to his name after 28 appearances.



It was a one sided affair when the teams met at the Madejski Stadium in October as the Royals romped to a 3-0 victory to put them top of the table.

Yakou Méïté bagged a double, while Lucas João added to the score to give Reading a comfortable win.



Reading boast a strong recent record against Saturday’s opponents and are unbeaten in the last seven meetings, with four wins and three draws.