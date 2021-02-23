Royal Berks online patient message cards keeps families and friends connected

THE ROYAL Berkshire Hospital has relaunched online patient message cards, to keep families and friends connected.

The initiative was successful over the Christmas and New Year period.

With a refreshed design, families and friends can send personal messages to their loved ones while they are in hospital. The messages are then hand delivered on the wards.

In addition to the message cards, the trust is continuing to offer phone and virtual visiting via iPads, which are available for patient use on all the wards.

Sharon Herring, associate chief nurse for patient experience and workforce, said she was thrilled with how many people used the service over Christmas and New Year.

“With the continued restricted visiting, we wanted to continue the service with a refreshed look and feel so that relatives and friends and can remain in contact and continue to send messages to their loved ones,” she said.

For more information, or to download a card to send back to the hospital, visit: www.royalberkshire.nhs.uk/special-messages-to-your-friends-and-family-in-hospital.htm