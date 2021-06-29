Wokingham.Today

Royal Berkshire Fire service donates truck to Gambia

KIT DONATION: From left: Cllr Colin Dudley, chairman of Royal Berkshire Fire Authority; Simon Shilton, assistant chief fire officer at Avon Fire and Rescue Service and Paul Kirk, GAFSIP trustee at Avon Fire and Rescue Service Picture: RBFRS

FIREFIGHTERS in Berkshire have donated a vehicle and equipment to Gambia. Royal Berkshire Fire Authority gave a Dennis Elite Water Carrier to The Gambia and Avon Fire Services in Partnership (GAFSIP). The charitable trust will arrange for the equipment to be delivered overseas.

The tanker can be deployed when water resources cannot meet the requirements of a fire.

It is designed to work with either one or two pumping appliances and can carry 8,000 litres
of water or foam.

Light portable pumps, positive pressure ventilation fans (PPVs) and other ancillary equipment was donated as well.

Cllr Colin Dudley, chairman of Royal Berkshire Fire Authority and Cllr Angus Ross, lead member for strategic assets and Conservative councillor for Wokingham Without were at the handover.

Cllr Ross said he was delighted to donate to such a worthy cause.

“We have a programme of investment for maintaining our frontline equipment,” he said. “This additional equipment is now surplus to our needs, so we are happy to pass it on for the benefit of communities living in the Gambia.”

Mick Crennell, chief fire officer of Avon Fire and Rescue Service and GAFSIP trustee, said he is honoured and privileged to be able to have this partnership with Gambia.

“Thank you Royal Berkshire Fire Authority for donating the water carrier and essential fire safety equipment, it is only with donations such as these that we can continue to make such a difference to communities.”

