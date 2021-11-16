Royal Berkshire Hospital chief exec says A&E demand has risen 20%

THE CHIEF executive of the Royal Berkshire Hospital is encouraging residents to seek alternative care outside of the Emergency Department when possible.

Steve McManus said the hospital has seen a 20% rise in patients attending the A&E Department, compared to 2019/20 levels, with the majority of these being walk-ins.

It comes as South Central Ambulance Service declared a critical incident last week, reporting around a 13% rise in 999 calls, compared to 2019.

Mr McManus said this is a broader picture of the region, but that the RBH is not seeing a significant rise in patients arriving by ambulance and needing a hospital bed.

He said some of the walk-in patients may be able to use other healthcare routes instead.

“People should come to us if there is a genuine emergency, such as significant illness or injury,” he said. “There are a range of other community and primary care services and we are working to increase on the day GP access.”

This includes recently opening a new health hub in Whitley, he said.

And capacity has increased for an additional 170 on the day GP appointments, across Berkshire West CCG.

“We have also expanded our same day emergency service,” he said. “It means we can deal with it on the day, as we have capaity elsewhere on the hospital site.

“It gives the option of being treated rapidly, but outside of the Emergency Department, to keep the flow moving for those that need that emergency support.”

A spokesperson for South Central Ambulance Service said it is under significant pressure and at its highest alert level, along with all other ambulance trusts in England.

“The Trust remains very busy and has been for some time now and it is clear the busy winter period is going to be more challenging than ever this year.”

They said 111 demand is around 30% higher than expected.

“We have seen a significant change in demand patterns with more calls during the week and later into the evenings,” the spokesperson said. “Demand has increased across all types of conditions, but in particular for those under five where flu and other respiratory conditions have seen a significant increase above the expected levels.

“We continue to prioritise those patients with the greatest need, unfortunately those who are less poorly will wait longer than we would like.”

The Trust urged residents who can, to use NHS 111 online, as an alternative way to access support any time throughout the day.

Mr McManus said he feels trepidation when thinking about the impact of the winter on the NHS.

“Staff have been working hard and flat-out for months now,” he said. “It feels very pressured and I know people are tired.”

Mr McManus said he is “hugely proud” of the team, and their commitment to Berkshire West.

“I know they will continue to give 100%,” he added.

But to help the hospital, he is urging residents to do what they can to manage their health over the winter.

He suggests having medication at home and ready, to help residents care for themselves through the flu season, where possible.

And he called on people to research the different services available for their health needs.

Mr McManus said there are two additional pressures on his team at the hospital.

“The volume of covid patients coming through has steadily increased, and that is a concern as we go into the winter,” he said. “We are promoting the value of the vaccine, and for those that are eligible, the booster jab, as well as the seasonal flu vaccine.”

This increase in covid demand has also been documented by South Central Ambulance Service for the fourth consecutive week.

Beyond pandemic pressures, the hospital is also working on elective services.

“We have been keeping these going alongside cancer treatment and diagnostic services,” the chief executive explained.

“I am proud of the team for how they have balanced that, and restarted those planned services.”

He hopes more of this can be done to help accelerate the reduction in wait times.