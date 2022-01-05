Royal Berkshire Hospital has ‘tried and tested plans’ to deal with pandemic surge

THE ROYAL Berkshire Hospital has “strong, tried and tested plans” to deal with a surge in the pandemic.

A spokesperson for the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust said that staff are working closely with colleagues in GP surgeries, community health, local authorities and other health and social care providers to deal with the challenges of rising infections.

The spokesperson said: “While the hospital is under considerable pressure our staff are coping and we are continuing to provide care to everyone who needs it.

“Throughout the pandemic we have maintained essential services for local people who are booked in for operations, along with those needing cancer care, outpatients appointments and access to the diagnostics service.”

The trust is urging residents to “do their bit” to support the NHS, by booking their covid vaccinations and booster jab.

“The vaccinations are the best and most effective way of protecting everyone from the virus, particularly Omicron which is very virulent in the community,” they said. “Anyone eligible for the vaccination can book an appointment on the NHS website or by ringing 119. Please don’t ring the hospital or GP surgery.”

The hospital reports that its Emergency Department is under particular pressure, with staff urging residents to only attend in an emergency.

Urgent healthcare is available from local GPs, pharmacists and on the NHS 111online service, the trust spokesperson explained.

“The hospital is still allowing visitors as we believe it’s important for patients who are very ill to be able to see a loved one,” they added.

“However, we are limiting visiting to one person per patient, once a day for one hour.

“Visits to adult wards must be booked in advance with the ward manager and people must show evidence of a negative lateral flow test before they are allowed on the wards. They must also wear masks during their time on the hospital site.”

The trust called on residents to continue to stick to the hands, face, space regulations and test themselves regularly.

“Help us to help you by doing as much as possible to prevent the spread of the virus,” the spokesperson said.