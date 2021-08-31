Royal recognition for brickwork firm

A WOODLEY business has been recognised by royalty.

Lee Marley Brickwork has received a Princess Royal Training Award for its development programme over the last year.

It is among 45 other organisations to be commended by the Princess Royal, who is also the president of City and Guilds Group.

In its sixth year, the awards recognise organisations across the country that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to training and development.

Lee Marley Brickwork, is a specialist contractor for brickwork, stonework, and scaffolding services.

In 2016, the company launched an apprenticeship programme to develop staff and attract the best new talent.

As a former apprentice, the owner is passionate about creating a holistic programme going beyond construction skills by also developing the behaviour and confidence of its apprentices.

Kirstie Donnelly MBE, chief executive of the City and Guilds Group said that despite the challenges of the pandemic, it is fantastic to see strong programmes awarded.

“We are really looking forward to bringing all of our award recipients together and celebrating at our annual ceremony later this year,” she added.

Also celebrated was Allegis Group, based in Bracknell.

Previous recipients of a Princess Royal Training Award have reported positive impacts on their business, with 82% saying it has improved recruitment and retention, and 62% reporting increased investments into training programmes.