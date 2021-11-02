Wokingham.Today

Royals boss Paunovic to miss Millwall trip after positive covid-19 test

by Andy Preston0
RFC
Reading v Crystal Palace

Reading FC manager Veljko Paunovic has begun a period of isolation after testing positive for covid-19.

That means that the Royals will be without their boss for their trip to Millwall tonight.

A statement on Reading’s official website reads: “Pauno, who is fully vaccinated, is thankfully only suffering very mild symptoms at present. Everyone at Reading Football Club would like to wish him well in his swift recovery.

“As a precaution and a routine part of our COVID-19 protocol at Bearwood Park, screening and testing of the first team squad yielded a full round of negative results ahead of our trip to Millwall on Tuesday night.

“Assistant Manager Marko Mitrović will act as Head Coach in the interim as the Royals head to the Den on Tuesday evening and Marko, the coaching staff and the team will be in constant contact with Pauno before, during and after the game against the Lions tomorrow night.”

The Royals are hoping to end a run of four straight defeats in their clash at the Den.

They then prepare for another away trip at the weekend when they face Birmingham City.

