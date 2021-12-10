ROYALS FACE PROMOTION BATTLING BAGGIES

READING are on a run of three games without defeat when they travel to face high-flying West Bromwich Albion.

Saturday’s opponents are hoping for a quick return to the Premier League having been relegated from the top flight last campaign.

Now under the management of Valérien Ismael, the Baggies have made a strong start in the opening half of the season and are just one place outside of the automatic promotion places.

West Brom have a record of 10 wins, seven draws and four losses

Despite only scoring 29 goals, 21 less than top of the table Fulham, they have been able to pride themselves on their sturdy defensive record.

They have the joint best defence in the division and have conceded just 17 goals, level with second placed Bournemouth and Fulham.

Meanwhile, the Royals have conceded 33 goals, but have scored just two less than West Brom.

West Brom also go into the match three games without defeat and have picked up five points from their last three with goalless draws against Blackpool and Nottingham Forest.

Ismael’s team then returned to winning ways on Saturday with an impressive away win at Coventry City thanks to a goal from Karlan Grant and an own goal from Kyle McFadzean which gave them a 2-1

victory.

Grant is currently the Baggies’ highest scorer with nine goals and two assists to his name in 21 matches, which makes him the fifth highest scorer in the Championship.

Reading haven’t beaten West Brom in the team’s last four meetings, and last defeated them in February 2016 in the FA Cup.

West Brom took three points in the last league encounter with a 2-1 win at the Select Car Leasing Stadium in February 2020, while the last game at the Hawthorns ended in a 1-1 stalemate after Kenneth Zohore netted a late penalty to snatch a point after Ovie Ejaria’s opener.